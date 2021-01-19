Larry and Paul’s ‘government’ advert for sovereignty is as funny as it is bleak
Comedy duo Larry and Paul have been keeping us entertained with their hilariously scathing takes on the Downing Street briefings, so they really know how the ‘powers that be’ think.
FORGET THE #DAILYBRIEFING. Here's the #RealDailyBriefing.
You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/Ak46R9UoNv
— 🥃 Larry & Paul 🥃 (@larryandpaul) January 15, 2021
We presume it’s that insight that makes this advert parody so devastating, yet still incredibly funny.
Brexit – the grift that keeps on giving.
They shared the video on Twitter.
Struggling to buy food? Our Brexit-loving Government has the answer.#sovereignty #BlueMonday #freeschoolmeals pic.twitter.com/jmMTZPfTdS
— 🥃 Larry & Paul 🥃 (@larryandpaul) January 18, 2021
It’s only been up for 16 hours, at the time of writing, but it’s already picked up highly relatable reactions like these.
Frictionless, oven ready food. https://t.co/y1N9ByPQBp
— Jonny Whiteoak (@jonnygarcon) January 18, 2021
Oh brilliant ! From the department of dietary compliance 😂 #BrexitShambles https://t.co/MScaOoqn0r
— Dr Grace Hurford (@dr_hurford) January 18, 2021
Let them eat sovereignty? Might help the obesity problem https://t.co/k8znw68t9S
— PicklerGed (@artisanpickler) January 18, 2021
Therion Tiberius Ware had a nutrition question.
Do happy patriotic British fish (with a death wish) have a higher nutritional value than foreign fish? This is a thing we need to know?
— Therion Tiberius Ware (@TherionWare) January 18, 2021
Doesn’t matter, Therion. Just eat sovereignty.
