Larry and Paul’s ‘government’ advert for sovereignty is as funny as it is bleak

Comedy duo Larry and Paul have been keeping us entertained with their hilariously scathing takes on the Downing Street briefings, so they really know how the ‘powers that be’ think.

We presume it’s that insight that makes this advert parody so devastating, yet still incredibly funny.

Brexit – the grift that keeps on giving.

They shared the video on Twitter.

It’s only been up for 16 hours, at the time of writing, but it’s already picked up highly relatable reactions like these.

Oh brilliant ! From the department of dietary compliance 😂 #BrexitShambles https://t.co/MScaOoqn0r — Dr Grace Hurford (@dr_hurford) January 18, 2021

Let them eat sovereignty? Might help the obesity problem https://t.co/k8znw68t9S — PicklerGed (@artisanpickler) January 18, 2021

Therion Tiberius Ware had a nutrition question.

Do happy patriotic British fish (with a death wish) have a higher nutritional value than foreign fish? This is a thing we need to know? — Therion Tiberius Ware (@TherionWare) January 18, 2021

Doesn’t matter, Therion. Just eat sovereignty.

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab