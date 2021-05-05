Popular

Ted Cruz implied Jason Bourne is real – these takedowns will be the Cruz legacy

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 5th, 2021

The Central Intelligence Agency – CIA – has launched a diversity drive, which saw the release of a recruitment video, in which a woman of colour talks about her background and belonging to the agency.

Her words caused a storm of mockery, from the left and the right.

The flood of condemnation included this collection of quotes, posted by Aisha Ahmad.

The Republican Senator for Texas, Ted Cruz, spotted the tweet and weighed in with this peak-Ted-Cruz take.

Whatever his intended point, it certainly seemed as though he’d missed the memo about Jason Bourne being fictional, and the takedowns rolled in.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

For the avoidance of doubt, KathleenFrances had this message for Senator Cruz.

from Matt Damon GIFs via Gfycat

READ MORE

Ted Cruz had a dire warning about green energy and was owned into next week

Source Ted Cruz Image Screengrab

More from the Poke