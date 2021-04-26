Politics

Ted Cruz had a dire warning about green energy and was owned into next week

John Plunkett. Updated April 26th, 2021

Texas senator Ted Cruz has been doing his best to fill the hole left by Donald Trump on Twitter and this latest tweet is a classic example.

Not just because of what the Republican presidential wannabe said, but because of what happened next.

He surely should have seen what would happen next. How could he possibly not have seen what would happen next? Because this is what happened next.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Also this.

And this.

If you’re looking for Cruz you’ll find him somewhere around next Thursday.

READ MORE

Simply 19 of the funniest tweets about Ted Cruz fleeing Texas for Cancun

Source Twitter @SenTedCruz Image Pixabay

More from the Poke