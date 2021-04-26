Ted Cruz had a dire warning about green energy and was owned into next week
Texas senator Ted Cruz has been doing his best to fill the hole left by Donald Trump on Twitter and this latest tweet is a classic example.
Not just because of what the Republican presidential wannabe said, but because of what happened next.
The Green New Deal will destroy the American energy industry as we know it.
— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) April 21, 2021
He surely should have seen what would happen next. How could he possibly not have seen what would happen next? Because this is what happened next.
1.
Your terms are acceptable. https://t.co/F0QrosjpzZ
— Bryan William Jones (@BWJones) April 21, 2021
2.
The electric lightbulb will destroy the American whale oil lamp industry as we know it https://t.co/RpFOMWzxjs
— Edward DeRuiter (@edwardderuiter) April 21, 2021
3.
Stop threatening me with a good time https://t.co/mhPJX0Nous
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 21, 2021
4.
It better! https://t.co/Bx6YOTrvTQ
— Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) April 21, 2021
5.
The internal combustion engine will destroy the American horse industry as we know it. https://t.co/zs15b7P54w
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 23, 2021
6.
ok but wat is the downside ted https://t.co/pDL7KnyGRn
— darth™ (@darth) April 21, 2021
7.
lol, that's the point, you unfrosted cake donut https://t.co/dWWpUbUsRZ
— Geraldine (@everywhereist) April 21, 2021
8.
That’s the fucking point Ted!!! 🤡 https://t.co/2LSMWrzOr4
— @wefuckinghatedonaldtrump on Instagram (@GAFaboutthis) April 22, 2021
Also this.
How's that Texas power grid doing? https://t.co/uJiToqFIdc
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) April 21, 2021
And this.
this you? pic.twitter.com/sjEDuLJcLe
— Bes D. Socialist (@besf0rt) April 21, 2021
If you’re looking for Cruz you’ll find him somewhere around next Thursday.
