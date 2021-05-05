Eric Trump gave Joe Biden a vocabulary lecture and this comeback was A++

Politics

It’s probably not entirely a surprise that Eric Trump isn’t impressed by Joe Biden.

But stick with us, please, because here’s Trump lecturing the president on his vocabulary on Fox News and journalist @Acyn had the perfect comeback.

A lecture on vocabulary pic.twitter.com/OlcedRGGzu — Acyn (@Acyn) May 5, 2021

Ooof.

A lot of what Eric Trump says is very genetic, and I mean that literally — Pool Ladder, MD (@_ladder_MD) May 5, 2021

