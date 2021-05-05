Politics

Eric Trump gave Joe Biden a vocabulary lecture and this comeback was A++

Poke Staff. Updated May 5th, 2021

It’s probably not entirely a surprise that Eric Trump isn’t impressed by Joe Biden.

But stick with us, please, because here’s Trump lecturing the president on his vocabulary on Fox News and journalist @Acyn had the perfect comeback.

Ooof.

Source Twitter @Acyn

