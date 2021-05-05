Eric Trump gave Joe Biden a vocabulary lecture and this comeback was A++
It’s probably not entirely a surprise that Eric Trump isn’t impressed by Joe Biden.
But stick with us, please, because here’s Trump lecturing the president on his vocabulary on Fox News and journalist @Acyn had the perfect comeback.
A lecture on vocabulary pic.twitter.com/OlcedRGGzu
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 5, 2021
Ooof.
A lot of what Eric Trump says is very genetic, and I mean that literally
— Pool Ladder, MD (@_ladder_MD) May 5, 2021
Amazingness by @Acyn https://t.co/sZhGXqQvsE
— Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) May 5, 2021
