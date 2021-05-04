These Line of Duty ‘bad’ impersonations brilliantly sum up season 6 in under three minutes
The season finale of Line of Duty grabbed 56 per cent of the viewers on Sunday night, as fans tuned in to discover the identity of the elusive ‘H’.
If you’re one of the millions who have hung on every ‘Mother of God’ that’s issued from the mouth of Ted Hastings, this video from Kieran Hodgson will seem familiar – and very funny.
If you haven’t seen the show, this is about to save you seven weeks’ worth of viewing. It – obviously – contains massive spoilers.
Kieran shared the sketch on Twitter, where it got the love it deserves.
LADS!!!!!! https://t.co/QOJJxy4V2L
— Marian Keyes (@MarianKeyes) May 3, 2021
well
this is accurate https://t.co/4oZu1r6oYB
— Lord Space Hungarian, the real H in Line of Duty (@andraswf) May 3, 2021
Well this would have saved seven weeks of our time. https://t.co/jFhuwJZO8F
— Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) May 3, 2021
Magnificent, especially the obscure biblical references. https://t.co/RgkTbRFrWP
— Eleanor Oldroyd (@EllyOldroyd) May 3, 2021
This deserves a Bafta https://t.co/67QgWRyDSB
— Claire Allan (@ClaireAllan) May 3, 2021
There’s only one way to sum up Kieran’s Line of Duty impersonations.
Mother of God, the wee fella's a genius! https://t.co/2fqOAKqtXv
— her (@TemerityVerity) May 3, 2021
Not forgetting the wee donkey.
