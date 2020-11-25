This short sketch of season 4 of The Crown is 2 minutes and 15 seconds very well spent

If you’re a fan of The Crown, this array of impressions by Kieran Hodgson will blow your mind – and if you aren’t a fan of The Crown, it’ll make you want to start watching.

Don’t worry about it containing spoilers – decades of newspapers have already done that.

We want Netflix to commission a parallel series of this – just Kieran running through whatever happened in each episode.

Obviously, people really loved it.

Best of all, however – and no offence to all these other people – was this reaction.

It’s only your ACTUAL Gillian Anderson, who plays Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, in case you live in a cave or something.

We can’t do better than Kieran’s reaction.

