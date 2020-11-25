This short sketch of season 4 of The Crown is 2 minutes and 15 seconds very well spent
If you’re a fan of The Crown, this array of impressions by Kieran Hodgson will blow your mind – and if you aren’t a fan of The Crown, it’ll make you want to start watching.
Don’t worry about it containing spoilers – decades of newspapers have already done that.
A little treat for fans of #TheCrown!
Bad TV Impressions: The Crown Season 4#TheCrownSeason4 #impressions #comedy pic.twitter.com/ZLd0rWWTob
— Kieran Hodgson (@KieranCHodgson) November 20, 2020
We want Netflix to commission a parallel series of this – just Kieran running through whatever happened in each episode.
Obviously, people really loved it.
hahahah amazing https://t.co/p852PDbdrz
— Luisa (@luisaomielan) November 23, 2020
Can't stop watching this. Oh dear. https://t.co/DA85jxlYOo
— Margaret Cabourn-Smith (@MCabournSmith) November 21, 2020
Morning.
This is just brilliant. https://t.co/56cqxxEpJs
— Emma Fielding (@emmagafielding) November 21, 2020
This is great. I won't have to watch "The Crown" now. https://t.co/eHTXJ9ND5s
— Fergal Lenehan (@FergalLenehan) November 21, 2020
Best of all, however – and no offence to all these other people – was this reaction.
Genius 😆 https://t.co/cvNlD2d0lx
— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) November 24, 2020
It’s only your ACTUAL Gillian Anderson, who plays Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, in case you live in a cave or something.
We can’t do better than Kieran’s reaction.
The Lady is for retweeting. https://t.co/lhoshcTO2F
— Kieran Hodgson (@KieranCHodgson) November 24, 2020
READ MORE
The 14 funniest reactions to The Crown season 4
Source Kieran Hodgson Image Screengrab, Screengrab