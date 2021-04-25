Vaccines, covidiots and impulse buying – the 12 funniest pandemic tweets

Twitter

Despite the crowds of anti-lockdown protesters marching through London, just as lockdown is ending, most people seem to have a more measured approach to the pandemic.

Some even head to Twitter to share funny posts that take the edge of the stress of it all.

These are a few favourites.

Everybody under 40 waiting on their vaccines pic.twitter.com/l520n3KVsU — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 19, 2021

If the vaccine gives me any superpower, I hope that it is the ability to find my car in a parking lot — Ghostface Kryllah (@Kryzazy) April 19, 2021

soup of the day 😍 pic.twitter.com/VNhnGPsv3L — the r is silent (@a1andar) April 21, 2021

Even if you’re vaccinated it’s important to continue wearing a mask to reduce the risk of me having to look at your face — Business Industries LLC (@InternetHippo) April 20, 2021

Right after Marie Kondo we went through a year of buying crap we don't need out of sheer cabin fever. — Schooley (@Rschooley) April 19, 2021

In case you're wondering if humans will be able to overcome the virus, remember we are talking about the species that presses harder on the remote control buttons when the battery is dead. — karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) April 21, 2021

Over on Facebook Debbie, who is thrilled that beauty salons are open again and is feeling fab now that she’s had her Botox and lip fillers redone, is now busy mocking people who have had the covid vaccine for ‘Being sheep’ and putting ‘Christ knows what’ into their bodies. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 22, 2021

I had my vaccine yesterday, but I don’t think it’s worked, as I haven’t posted a selfie on Instagram where I’m holding my vaccination card. — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) April 24, 2021

Me at the first post-vaccine social event I’m forced to attend pic.twitter.com/cg2VJRQGva — Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) April 24, 2021

Me: when I get the vaccine I’m gonna PARTYYYYYYY Me vaccinated on a Friday night: time to clean the fridge — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) April 24, 2021

big fan of how my receipt just takes a second to scream COVID-19 and then gets back to business pic.twitter.com/o5vGp4AbPp — phil (@PhilJamesson) April 23, 2021

My husband got his vaccine yesterday and the biggest side effect is he hasn’t stopped talking about the side effects. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 23, 2021

