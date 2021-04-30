Celebrity

T-Pain the rapper missed hundreds of celebrity DMs and his explanation is so relatable

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 30th, 2021

US rapper, T-Pain, may be a famous recording star with his own label and a string of hits, but it seems he’s on shakier ground when it comes to the workings of social media – specifically Instagram DMs.

@tpain

I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb🤦🏿‍♂️

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

Consider that super apology achieved.

Just a few of the huge accounts whizzing past on T-Pain’s screen recording include: Fergie, Diplo, Viola Davis, BossLogic, Lil Mayo and Nickelodeon.

We can only imagine what’s been going through their minds while T-Pain apparently ghosted them.

The post went down well with TikTok users, including some pretty big names.

He shared the embarrassing but funny post on Twitter.

Tweeters appreciated the confession – and lamented what might have been.

Reddit user u/mistah_legend posted it in r/Facepalm, where it got u/argh1989 wondering about their own DMs.

There’s a separate folder for dms? Maybe I’ve been ignoring celebrities too.

… Nope.

If you were wondering what kind of glamorous messages T-Pain missed, here’s an example.

Relatable.

