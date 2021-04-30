T-Pain the rapper missed hundreds of celebrity DMs and his explanation is so relatable
US rapper, T-Pain, may be a famous recording star with his own label and a string of hits, but it seems he’s on shakier ground when it comes to the workings of social media – specifically Instagram DMs.
@tpain
I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb🤦🏿♂️
Consider that super apology achieved.
Just a few of the huge accounts whizzing past on T-Pain’s screen recording include: Fergie, Diplo, Viola Davis, BossLogic, Lil Mayo and Nickelodeon.
We can only imagine what’s been going through their minds while T-Pain apparently ghosted them.
The post went down well with TikTok users, including some pretty big names.
He shared the embarrassing but funny post on Twitter.
I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb🤦🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/RFhjjs5sja
— T-Pain (@TPAIN) April 29, 2021
Tweeters appreciated the confession – and lamented what might have been.
wait I’m crying that t-pain accidentally ignored people‘s DMs for years lmaoo I love him pic.twitter.com/J9P3XNfYys
— irene anna (unionized version) (@enerianna) April 29, 2021
We forgive you @TPAIN 😂 https://t.co/DuLTHWcgdg
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 29, 2021
THE POTENTIAL MUSIC COLLABS NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! 😭 https://t.co/T71CaqHj9i
— Gonzo (@HybridGonzo) April 29, 2021
He was airing the whole world 😂 https://t.co/8uRoRtdQAq
— Manic Pixie Dream Girl 🧚🏽♀️🕊 (@Oi_Penelope) April 29, 2021
Look maa I made it https://t.co/dZary3nRBF
— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 29, 2021
Reddit user u/mistah_legend posted it in r/Facepalm, where it got u/argh1989 wondering about their own DMs.
There’s a separate folder for dms? Maybe I’ve been ignoring celebrities too.
… Nope.
If you were wondering what kind of glamorous messages T-Pain missed, here’s an example.
Relatable.
READ MORE
Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant performing Rapper’s Delight is far better than it should be
Source T-Pain Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
This biker saving a kitten in the middle of the road is a wild ride
‘You all know the Walk of Shame, but have you seen the Walk Of Pride?’