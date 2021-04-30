T-Pain the rapper missed hundreds of celebrity DMs and his explanation is so relatable

Celebrity

US rapper, T-Pain, may be a famous recording star with his own label and a string of hits, but it seems he’s on shakier ground when it comes to the workings of social media – specifically Instagram DMs.

@tpain I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb🤦🏿‍♂️ ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

Consider that super apology achieved.

Just a few of the huge accounts whizzing past on T-Pain’s screen recording include: Fergie, Diplo, Viola Davis, BossLogic, Lil Mayo and Nickelodeon.

We can only imagine what’s been going through their minds while T-Pain apparently ghosted them.

The post went down well with TikTok users, including some pretty big names.

He shared the embarrassing but funny post on Twitter.

I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RFhjjs5sja — T-Pain (@TPAIN) April 29, 2021

Tweeters appreciated the confession – and lamented what might have been.

wait I’m crying that t-pain accidentally ignored people‘s DMs for years lmaoo I love him pic.twitter.com/J9P3XNfYys — irene anna (unionized version) (@enerianna) April 29, 2021

THE POTENTIAL MUSIC COLLABS NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! 😭 https://t.co/T71CaqHj9i — Gonzo (@HybridGonzo) April 29, 2021

He was airing the whole world 😂 https://t.co/8uRoRtdQAq — Manic Pixie Dream Girl 🧚🏽‍♀️🕊 (@Oi_Penelope) April 29, 2021

Look maa I made it https://t.co/dZary3nRBF — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 29, 2021

Reddit user u/mistah_legend posted it in r/Facepalm, where it got u/argh1989 wondering about their own DMs.

There’s a separate folder for dms? Maybe I’ve been ignoring celebrities too. … Nope.

If you were wondering what kind of glamorous messages T-Pain missed, here’s an example.

Relatable.

