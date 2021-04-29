Weird World

This most unfortunate Waitrose cock-up has gone viral all over again

Poke Staff. Updated April 29th, 2021

This most unfortunate labelling cock-up on the shelves at Waitrose has gone viral all over again and it really is one for the ages.

‘Inspired by modern street food, these are made from breaded tofu infused with seaweed flakes. Simply pan-fry and serve with sweet potato fries, mushy peas and Waitrose Vegan Tartare sauce, or enjoy in wraps. If it’s still too long just let me know.’

Nope, we’d say it’s the perfect fit. And it prompted people to share similar schoolboy errors in the replies.

More from the Poke