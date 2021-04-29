This most unfortunate Waitrose cock-up has gone viral all over again

Weird World

This most unfortunate labelling cock-up on the shelves at Waitrose has gone viral all over again and it really is one for the ages.

As a former sub-editor, genuine thoughts and prayers here… pic.twitter.com/Q9Q6r76zrE — Felicity Evans 🎬✒️ (@ScribblerEvans) April 28, 2021

‘Inspired by modern street food, these are made from breaded tofu infused with seaweed flakes. Simply pan-fry and serve with sweet potato fries, mushy peas and Waitrose Vegan Tartare sauce, or enjoy in wraps. If it’s still too long just let me know.’

Nope, we’d say it’s the perfect fit. And it prompted people to share similar schoolboy errors in the replies.

On the day the sub-ed broke. pic.twitter.com/WJ8RhEuOsl — wesellboxes (@we_sell_boxes) April 28, 2021

This was in the manual for our new Samsung fridge freezer. Incredible 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yS2jbXzYqH — Mat (@twistandsnouts) April 28, 2021

😂😂Right up there with pic.twitter.com/OoIXXrzM2I — Owen Kyffin (@OwenKyffin) April 29, 2021