17 fabulously funny menu fails that will make you glad you’re eating in tonight
We can only hope that the food at these restaurants is better than their menus, although we’re not holding out a lot of hope for reasons that are about to become apparent.
We present 17 comedy menu fails for your delectation that are almost (but not quite) good enough to eat. Don’t get indigestion.
1. ‘I’m sorry, what beef?’
2. ‘The Peas Are Upside Down’
3. ‘So much better than the fake one’
4. ‘The Sushi Restaurant, That I Went To, Accidentally Put A Picture Of USB Sushi On Their Menu’
5. ‘At least they’re honest’
6. ‘It’s On Their Menu’
7. ‘This Seductive Duck I Found On A Menu In Vietnam, Complete With An Excellent Typo’
8. ‘Happy starter?’
9. ‘There’s Something Wrong In This Menu’
