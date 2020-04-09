Simply 9 times Emily Maitlis was our absolute queen

Everyone’s talking about Emily Maitlis today after her awesome opening monologue to last night’s Newsnight gave the lie to the idea that coronavirus is a ‘great leveller’ between rich and poor.

It wasn’t the first time that she’s brilliantly captured what so many of us are thinking, but did it so much better than most of us could ever have articulated.

Here are our favourites.

When she simply couldn’t take any more politicians’ BS

The reaction of @maitlis to @BarryGardiner’s waffle on #Newsnight is EVERYTHING TO ME RN. I bet she’s writing “COCK” over and over again. The side-eye at the end. That is MY SIDE-EYE every time he is on. pic.twitter.com/mjVmBZHqjZ — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) March 12, 2019

When she did this to Steve Baker.

Emily Maitless pulling Steve Baker’s testicles off, shoving them in his mouth and sewing it shut.

Nice. pic.twitter.com/vYsPgLXIiZ — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 19, 2019

When she destroyed the UKIP deputy leader.

Comedy gold from UKIP deputy leader, Mike Hookem, and @maitlis is superb. It looks like UKIP have an immigration policy, which will involve some kind of mind-reading technique, to determine if Muslims have a ‘literalist interpretation of Islam’ 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Q1pSKRNFkF — Damon Evans (@damocrat) May 14, 2019

When she killed Jacob Rees-Mogg (not literally)

Emily Maitlis: “You didn’t say well I’m not quite sure – you said it would turn the UK into a slave state and then you consider voting for it!” Emily Matilis grills Jacob Rees-Mogg on the language he has used around the Govts withdrawal agreement.#newsnight | @Jacob_Rees_Mogg pic.twitter.com/qKex1O7PrY — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) March 28, 2019

When she comprehensively owned this Brexit Party MEP

.@maitlis to Brexit Party MEP,

Brian Monteith: “You take the salary from a place you despise, that you don’t want to be a part of, that you can’t behave in… You’re a member of the Brexit Party of England, an MEP of a parliament you don’t want to sit in, living in France?” pic.twitter.com/CpaGUBaE7B — Damon Evans (@damocrat) July 2, 2019

Here are some other favourite Emily Waitlis moments.

When she paid this tribute to children’s author, Judith Kerr

I remember asking #JudithKerr Kerr if the tiger symbolised the 1960s sexual revolution where normal mores and suburban life became upended by this wild and exotic creature. She told me no, it was about a tiger coming to tea. — emily m (@maitlis) May 23, 2019

When she put the Daily Telegraph right like this

Why it’s always worth reading to the end of the myth.. https://t.co/E4QfnGhT8C — emily m (@maitlis) September 11, 2019

And she also had the best answer to ‘who would you invite to your dream dinner party’ in this newspaper Q&A.

And finally, when she did this.

