Simply 9 times Emily Maitlis was our absolute queen

Everyone’s talking about Emily Maitlis today after her awesome opening monologue to last night’s Newsnight gave the lie to the idea that coronavirus is a ‘great leveller’ between rich and poor.

It wasn’t the first time that she’s brilliantly captured what so many of us are thinking, but did it so much better than most of us could ever have articulated.

Here are our favourites.

When she simply couldn’t take any more politicians’ BS

When she did this to Steve Baker.

When she destroyed the UKIP deputy leader.

When she killed Jacob Rees-Mogg (not literally)

When she comprehensively owned this Brexit Party MEP

Here are some other favourite Emily Waitlis moments.

When she paid this tribute to children’s author, Judith Kerr

When she put the Daily Telegraph right like this

And she also had the best answer to ‘who would you invite to your dream dinner party’ in this newspaper Q&A.

And finally, when she did this.

