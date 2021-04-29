News

The verdict on whether Boris Johnson broke the ministerial code will be decided by …Boris Johnson

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 29th, 2021

The Electoral Commission has announced its intention to investigate the funding of the refurbishment of the 11 Downing Street flat shared by Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds.

The statement said that the commission had “reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred”.

A ripple of excitement ran across Twitter.

However, the follow-up story put a very different spin on it.

Ironic that the party that wanted added rigour in the exam system should be so publicly marking its own papers.

These reactions sum up the view of tweeters.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

The whole thing could be sorted if they follow Zoë Tomalin’ suggestion.

Perhaps he can get a loan for the fine and pay it back later.

READ MORE

Nadine Dorries went into bat for Boris Johnson and ended up clean bowled

Source Mirror Politics Image Mirror Politics, Screengrab

More from the Poke