The verdict on whether Boris Johnson broke the ministerial code will be decided by …Boris Johnson

The Electoral Commission has announced its intention to investigate the funding of the refurbishment of the 11 Downing Street flat shared by Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds.

The statement said that the commission had “reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred”.

A ripple of excitement ran across Twitter.

The #ElectoralCommission have stated that they are opening an investigation into the refurbishment of the Number Ten Flat.

A spokesperson has said "That shite is pure baufin man'. #Flatgate pic.twitter.com/rBjEpz61FZ — Malcolm Tucker 🏴‍☠‍ (@Tucker5law) April 28, 2021

Oh the irony. Imagine spending all that money on tasteless rattan furniture for a flat you might not be in by the end of the week. Hysterical. #FlatGate #Number11 #CarrieAntoinette #BorisJohnson https://t.co/36wwsGx4B0 — Mark Duffell (@markcduffell) April 28, 2021

However, the follow-up story put a very different spin on it.

BREAKING Boris Johnson will himself judge if he broke the rules over flat refurbishmenthttps://t.co/H6GQQ7p98u pic.twitter.com/z7PqzMkgeJ — Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) April 28, 2021

Ironic that the party that wanted added rigour in the exam system should be so publicly marking its own papers.

These reactions sum up the view of tweeters.

1.

On the same basis I have just awarded myself an Oscar. Sorry Tony Hopkins, sucks to be you. https://t.co/iBM4ouY7J6 — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) April 28, 2021

2.

I promise to be fair and objective when I decide that I have acted entirely properly over the payments for the refurbishment of my flat.#MajorSleaze https://t.co/XNk9fTz8sj — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 28, 2021

3.

4.

This isn’t remotely dodgy. *side eye to camera* No 10 confirm Boris Johnson will decide if Boris Johnson has broken the ministerial code. Sorry. I didn’t get the memo we’re now North Korea. https://t.co/98GNJkZLOJ — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) April 28, 2021

5.

Having the Prime Minister approve an inquiry about sleaze is like have AC-12 run by a two pence piece that's been folded in half. https://t.co/Qv0AM47xsf — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) April 28, 2021

6.

We're all waiting with bated breath… https://t.co/PqBv57HjNQ — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) April 28, 2021

7.

Boris Johnson : "And I find myself…..Not Guilty".https://t.co/Hi99oooDnU — Jon Jones (@JonJonesSnr) April 28, 2021

The whole thing could be sorted if they follow Zoë Tomalin’ suggestion.

If the British public want to recoup the costs of the PM's flat refurbishment, we should simply send a commercial landlord round to assess the "damage" and fine him accordingly. If he's installed more than one picture hook that's £200,000 easy — Zoë Tomalin (@ZoeTomalin) April 28, 2021

Perhaps he can get a loan for the fine and pay it back later.

