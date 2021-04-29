Politics

Angry Boris Johnson has become a hilarious meme – 13 favourites

John Plunkett. Updated April 29th, 2021

As you have no doubt noticed by now, it wasn’t a great day for Boris Johnson yesterday.

Quite apart from those awful quotes attributed to him about bodies piling high, he also faces an Electoral Commission investigation into who paid for his Downing Street refurbishments.

And then he totally lost his rag under questioning from Labour leader Keir Starmer at PMQs.

And one image in particular caught people’s imagination, when Johnson was caught on camera doing this.

And it became a brilliant meme. Here are our favourites.

And also …

