Now John Lewis is trolling Boris Johnson and people love them for it

John Plunkett. Updated April 29th, 2021

It’s fair to say it’s not been a great day for Boris Johnson.

First the Electoral Commission announced an investigation into how the prime minister funded refurbishments to his Downing Street flat, saying there were “reasonable grounds” to suspect multiple offences may have been committed.

Then Johnson got rattled – very rattled – under questioning by leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer, prompting the Labour leader’s team to dub it his ‘Kevin Keegan moment’.

And then John Lewis got in on the act.

You might remember it was reported that Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds refurbished their Downing Stret home because they wanted to transform it from “Theresa May’s John Lewis furniture nightmare into a high-society haven”.

It struck some people as curious at the time.

And today the department store wasn’t taking it lying down and went viral on Twitter after it did this.

Nicely done (and not the first time they’ve alluded to the saga).

The session was obviously a productive one.

