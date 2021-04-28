Now John Lewis is trolling Boris Johnson and people love them for it

Politics

It’s fair to say it’s not been a great day for Boris Johnson.

First the Electoral Commission announced an investigation into how the prime minister funded refurbishments to his Downing Street flat, saying there were “reasonable grounds” to suspect multiple offences may have been committed.

Then Johnson got rattled – very rattled – under questioning by leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer, prompting the Labour leader’s team to dub it his ‘Kevin Keegan moment’.

"Mention the wallpaper one more time and I'll put you at the top of the pile of bodies" pic.twitter.com/h7UIpZRuP1 — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 28, 2021

This was Keir Starmer's face during Boris Johnson's 1m54s angry tirade at the end of their exchange at #PMQs pic.twitter.com/xbJzqiQzds — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) April 28, 2021

And then John Lewis got in on the act.

You might remember it was reported that Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds refurbished their Downing Stret home because they wanted to transform it from “Theresa May’s John Lewis furniture nightmare into a high-society haven”.

It struck some people as curious at the time.

Can’t quite get my head around Carrie Symonds reportedly looking down on ‘John Lewis furniture’. I think we had our wedding list there. For all but the tiniest section of the population, John Lewis is posh. — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) April 27, 2021

And today the department store wasn’t taking it lying down and went viral on Twitter after it did this.

Nicely done (and not the first time they’ve alluded to the saga).

Phew, the John Lewis social team have just finished an all day brainstorming session to find ways for people to talk about us on Twitter….. Have we missed anything? 👀 — John Lewis & Partners (@JohnLewisRetail) April 27, 2021

The session was obviously a productive one.

Johnson and Symonds can’t stand it, I can’t think of a higher recommendation. — Mark (@markwh2001) April 28, 2021

The PM is now being trolled by John Lewis. #CashforCushions https://t.co/4ouoGgMWRB — Andrea Catherwood (@acatherwoodnews) April 28, 2021

DO YOU EXPECT *ME* TO LIVE IN A SKIP???!?!? pic.twitter.com/XE5FCk4Yrd — BORIS WATCH (@BORIS_WATCH) April 28, 2021

Do you sell large fridges? Big enough for – say – an adult human to hide in? — Jo Ingram 💙 NHS 🇪🇺🇪🇺 #RejoinEU #FBPE (@JosephineIngra1) April 28, 2021

Give that social media manager a pay rise immediately https://t.co/aWWiDdhOxe — Alan White (@aljwhite) April 28, 2021

Was giving something like this some thought… could you guys help, I’ve only got a £88K budget? pic.twitter.com/NB1i1QNiXH — Brad Hayward (@brad_hayward) April 28, 2021

Never knowingly under shade. https://t.co/Y3d0d78vXM — Debora Robertson 🦀 (@lickedspoon) April 28, 2021

READ MORE

Tony Blair’s post-lockdown locks caused a Twitter storm – 23 well-styled reactions

Source Twitter @JohnLewisRetail