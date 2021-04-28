‘Nigella as Microwaves’ is the perfect way to celebrate her Bafta nomination

Pics

One lucky Bafta nominee will be awarded the Virgin Media Must-See Moment Award, which is even more special because the winner is chosen via a public vote.

Nominees include:

Diversity’s Black Lives Matter dance on Britain’s Got Talent The murder of Chantelle in Eastenders Luke Skywalker showing up in The Mandalorian

And this …

I can’t believe I am tweeting this. Nigella Lawson calling a microwave a “micro-wav-ay” has today been nominated for BAFTA TV ‘Must-See’ Award. pic.twitter.com/yA34hTIdJ8 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 27, 2021

The world’s gone mad! — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) April 27, 2021

Judging by Twitter’s reaction, Nigella should probably clear a space on her trophy shelf.

Sorry but the nigella lawson micro-wav-ay being nominated for a bafta has honestly made my week — alex (@aalexsiimpson) April 27, 2021

If Nigella Lawson doesn't win a BAFTA for saying microwave then what's the point of anything? — Sam (@_farmersmums) April 27, 2021

Perhaps the most iconic reaction, however, was the one shared by Amanda Wilkie – or @Pandamoanimum, as you might know her.

1.

@Nigella_Lawson

In honour of your BAFTA nomination (Congratulations!), I (very quickly) put together this thread for you. pic.twitter.com/e3bjOaGPfA — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 27, 2021

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

The thread got Nigella’s seal of approval.

It wasn’t Amanda’s first thread of kitchen-themed Nigellas, either. You can see Nigella as bowls here.

If you enjoyed this, follow Amanda for more like it, as well as her many other gems.

