‘Nigella as Microwaves’ is the perfect way to celebrate her Bafta nomination

Poke Staff. Updated April 28th, 2021

One lucky Bafta nominee will be awarded the Virgin Media Must-See Moment Award, which is even more special because the winner is chosen via a public vote.

Nominees include:

Diversity’s Black Lives Matter dance on Britain’s Got Talent

The murder of Chantelle in Eastenders

Luke Skywalker showing up in The Mandalorian

And this …

Judging by Twitter’s reaction, Nigella should probably clear a space on her trophy shelf.

Perhaps the most iconic reaction, however, was the one shared by Amanda Wilkie – or @Pandamoanimum, as you might know her.

The thread got Nigella’s seal of approval.

It wasn’t Amanda’s first thread of kitchen-themed Nigellas, either. You can see Nigella as bowls here.

If you enjoyed this, follow Amanda for more like it, as well as her many other gems.

Nigella Lawson’s ‘mee-cro-wah-vay’ moment is up for a Bafta and people love it

