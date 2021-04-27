Nigella Lawson’s ‘mee-cro-wah-vay’ moment is up for a Bafta and people love it

Celebrity

You’ll remember that Nigella Lawson moment from last year that went viral because of the way she said ‘microwave’.

I actually laughed out loud. Catch me never pronouncing microwave correctly again pic.twitter.com/lpJx9dk1qw — jack rem x (@jackremmington) December 8, 2020

Well now it’s gone viral all over again after it was shortlisted for Bafta’s ‘TV moment of the year’.

She is one of six nominees for the prize, which is voted for by the public (other nominees include Diversity’s Black Lives Matter routine on Britain’s Got Talent).

And while some people were no doubt complaining that the Baftas aren’t what they were, we’re with these people.

I can’t believe I am tweeting this. Nigella Lawson calling a microwave a “micro-wav-ay” has today been nominated for BAFTA TV ‘Must-See’ Award. pic.twitter.com/yA34hTIdJ8 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 27, 2021

give the award to her https://t.co/dhdiF3qeOk — David Chipakupaku 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) April 27, 2021

I don’t know why there’s any sort of surprise at this being nominated. It’s the only good thing that’s happened in the last 12 months https://t.co/vmiPdiQEIn — Greg James (@gregjames) April 27, 2021

Not this getting an actual BAFTA NOMINATION ahhaahah https://t.co/Nabj8S9TxP pic.twitter.com/aJeoA2CeUt — jack rem x (@jackremmington) April 27, 2021

From now on I’m just going to refer this as iconic moment as “BAFTA TV Award nominee ‘micro-wav-ay’” fyi. https://t.co/39kNMrJo0U — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 27, 2021

READ MORE

17 ‘luxury’ items that are really expensive but also laughably ridiculous

Source @jackremmington