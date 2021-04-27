Celebrity

Nigella Lawson’s ‘mee-cro-wah-vay’ moment is up for a Bafta and people love it

John Plunkett. Updated April 27th, 2021

You’ll remember that Nigella Lawson moment from last year that went viral because of the way she said ‘microwave’.

Well now it’s gone viral all over again after it was shortlisted for Bafta’s ‘TV moment of the year’.

She is one of six nominees for the prize, which is voted for by the public (other nominees include Diversity’s Black Lives Matter routine on Britain’s Got Talent).

And while some people were no doubt complaining that the Baftas aren’t what they were, we’re with these people.

READ MORE

17 ‘luxury’ items that are really expensive but also laughably ridiculous

Source @jackremmington

More from the Poke