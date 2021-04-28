‘Henry VIII’s wives if they’d never met him’
This picture of ‘Henry VIII’s wives if they’d never met him’ went viral after it was shared by historian and author Tracy Borman on Twitter.
It’s very cleverly done, funny and sad.
Love this: Henry VIII's wives if they'd never met him 😁 pic.twitter.com/xgugwWiZ6S
— Tracy Borman (@TracyBorman) April 23, 2021
And here it is again, just a bit bigger this time in case that was tricky to see.
Think the teeth might be a little optimistic, but otherwise, this is fab!!
— Chloe Combi (@ChloeCombi) April 23, 2021
Katherine Parr looks like she'd be a most excellent giggler!
— SimplySal (@SalSimply) April 23, 2021
This is actually a little bit heartbreaking. What a terrible man he was (and their fathers and other male relatives who used them for their own advancement). 😢
— MrsW English MCCT (@AWrightEnglish) April 23, 2021
Not according to David Starkey. Apparently he was a right catch pic.twitter.com/xytAszcUrQ
— Demolition Woman (@MaryJoExotic) April 24, 2021
REPORTED FOR VIOLATING MY TERMS OF SERVICE!! https://t.co/Wk7MlDhF8V
— Henry Tudor (@KngHnryVIII) April 23, 2021
READ MORE
Someone gave this flat earther a rocket and it’s the perfect comeback
Source Reddit @TracyBorman
More from the Poke
This dog’s reaction when it realises it’s being filmed is funny and totally relatable
People loved Old Spice’s response to this woman’s ‘Eagle Fangs’ request