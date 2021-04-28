Pics

‘Henry VIII’s wives if they’d never met him’

Poke Staff. Updated April 28th, 2021

This picture of ‘Henry VIII’s wives if they’d never met him’ went viral after it was shared by historian and author Tracy Borman on Twitter.

It’s very cleverly done, funny and sad.

And here it is again, just a bit bigger this time in case that was tricky to see.

READ MORE

Someone gave this flat earther a rocket and it’s the perfect comeback

Source Reddit @TracyBorman

More from the Poke