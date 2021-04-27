This BBC explainer on Brexit and the fishing industry is superbly done

Politics

The BBC’s series of explainers presented by journalist Ros Atkins has been a hit for some time now and his latest is no exception.

An ever more familiar face on Twitter, Atkins is doing a new series of videos looking at Brexit and whether it’s lived up to its promises, beginning with fishing.

This week we’re doing a series of videos looking at Brexit – at what was promised and what’s been delivered now it’s here. First is fishing. Produced @michaelcoxJ @mhosseini01 @rhartmann_ https://t.co/RE2HqJoH3U pic.twitter.com/GQuW4YjdCm — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) April 26, 2021

Here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Excellent, factual reporting. This is exactly what a public broadcaster should do. @BBCNews https://t.co/SGdOaONA1I — Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) April 26, 2021

And if you think Ros Atkins – @BBCRosAtkins on Twitter – looks familiar you might be thinking of this video he did last month.

Things are getting complicated with the Astra Zeneca vaccine in Europe. Despite the WHO saying it’s fine to use, Germany, France and others have suspended its use. We’ve looked at why and why some scientists are ‘baffled’. Produced @michaelcoxJ https://t.co/X1aeUdDabo pic.twitter.com/NsugaLYN3R — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) March 15, 2021

Or maybe this one.

I took a minute of our show earlier to try and capture for our viewers around the world the extraordinarily uncertain moment the UK has arrived at. ⁦@BBCWorld⁩ pic.twitter.com/Bt3hweRXxe — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) December 21, 2020

Or this!

The story of Four Seasons Total Landscaping – with thanks @jeremyrroebuck and colleagues at @PhillyInquirer, plus @washingtonpost. And@_RichardHall who was there. pic.twitter.com/h7QaSx3dv4 — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) November 9, 2020

Follow @BBCRosAtkins here.

This is another superb analysis from @BBCRosAtkins one of the BBC’s most forensic & articulate journalists https://t.co/35eYjE0CqW — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) April 26, 2021

