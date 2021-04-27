Politics

This BBC explainer on Brexit and the fishing industry is superbly done

John Plunkett. Updated April 27th, 2021

The BBC’s series of explainers presented by journalist Ros Atkins has been a hit for some time now and his latest is no exception.

An ever more familiar face on Twitter, Atkins is doing a new series of videos looking at Brexit and whether it’s lived up to its promises, beginning with fishing.

Here are just a few of the things people said about it.

And if you think Ros Atkins – @BBCRosAtkins on Twitter – looks familiar you might be thinking of this video he did last month.

Or maybe this one.

Or this!

Follow @BBCRosAtkins here.

Source Twitter @BBCRosAtkins

