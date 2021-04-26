Simply the perfect takedown of this Twitter covidiot

Twitter

If you take covid safety seriously, this tweet should probably come with a warning that it might just get your hackles up.

Yeah I still see idiots who don't know how to wear a mask. A year on.#COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/WAwQF5xh1I — Mr G (@GZilani) April 25, 2021

Some tweeters agreed with Mr G’s post.

It's weird how now if I see a nose hanging out of a mask I feel like I'm getting mooned. Also covidiots is an amazing word, please take note when you're adding stuff for 2021, OED and Merriam-Webster (whatever, we already know which dictionary will green light) https://t.co/tT4J9CB3Lc — N Anam (@possiblynasia) April 25, 2021

This is telling them 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/3ZmcnrNPyk — Belinda Vianbett (@wishiwas20) April 25, 2021

I saw a post towards the beginning explaining that it was like wearing underwear with your penis over the band. And I haven't been able to get "penis nose" out of my head for like 6 months. https://t.co/s9pXyg8zQX — weapon of choice: old corndog (@RetroEnigmas) April 25, 2021

Others, not so much – and the language wasn’t what you’d call safe for work.

I wear a mask below the nose bcuz if I wear it above the nose I CAN’T BREATHE!!!!! Honestly when I go out in public people are lucky I’m wearing a mask at all. I’m fucking sick of wearing them and I’ve been vaccinated so I really don’t give a fuck anymore. https://t.co/3n9kary1vu — Tow Truck Mafia (@TowMafia68538) April 25, 2021

We've come full circle… I'm the under nose masker now because the whole mask drama is for show. #pandemicpanic — EmilyMiller (@emilymiller) April 25, 2021

This is you while I dance out side living my life doing donuts in a Tesla with a back seat full of bitches with no masks on pic.twitter.com/GJWDWmj0fk — SirCharleston (@veryCIC) April 25, 2021

One person used the old ‘It hasn’t happened to me, so it’s not real’ argument.

But @EpicGam34995898 stopped by with this perfect takedown.

Probably because no one wants to be around you… — … (@EpicGam34995898) April 25, 2021

Finally, perhaps Angela Merkel needs to start an international campaign.

We need a Merkel everywhere 😷

"The mask also needs to cover your nose!" pic.twitter.com/mFChD9Y3ZQ — Brexit Bin 🇪🇺 #BrexitReality (@BrexitBin) July 19, 2020

