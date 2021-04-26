Simply the perfect takedown of this Twitter covidiot
If you take covid safety seriously, this tweet should probably come with a warning that it might just get your hackles up.
Yeah I still see idiots who don't know how to wear a mask. A year on.#COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/WAwQF5xh1I
— Mr G (@GZilani) April 25, 2021
Some tweeters agreed with Mr G’s post.
It's weird how now if I see a nose hanging out of a mask I feel like I'm getting mooned. Also covidiots is an amazing word, please take note when you're adding stuff for 2021, OED and Merriam-Webster (whatever, we already know which dictionary will green light) https://t.co/tT4J9CB3Lc
— N Anam (@possiblynasia) April 25, 2021
This is telling them 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/3ZmcnrNPyk
— Belinda Vianbett (@wishiwas20) April 25, 2021
I saw a post towards the beginning explaining that it was like wearing underwear with your penis over the band. And I haven't been able to get "penis nose" out of my head for like 6 months. https://t.co/s9pXyg8zQX
— weapon of choice: old corndog (@RetroEnigmas) April 25, 2021
Others, not so much – and the language wasn’t what you’d call safe for work.
I wear a mask below the nose bcuz if I wear it above the nose I CAN’T BREATHE!!!!! Honestly when I go out in public people are lucky I’m wearing a mask at all. I’m fucking sick of wearing them and I’ve been vaccinated so I really don’t give a fuck anymore. https://t.co/3n9kary1vu
— Tow Truck Mafia (@TowMafia68538) April 25, 2021
We've come full circle… I'm the under nose masker now because the whole mask drama is for show. #pandemicpanic
— EmilyMiller (@emilymiller) April 25, 2021
This is you while I dance out side living my life doing donuts in a Tesla with a back seat full of bitches with no masks on pic.twitter.com/GJWDWmj0fk
— SirCharleston (@veryCIC) April 25, 2021
One person used the old ‘It hasn’t happened to me, so it’s not real’ argument.
But @EpicGam34995898 stopped by with this perfect takedown.
Probably because no one wants to be around you…
— … (@EpicGam34995898) April 25, 2021
Finally, perhaps Angela Merkel needs to start an international campaign.
We need a Merkel everywhere 😷
"The mask also needs to cover your nose!" pic.twitter.com/mFChD9Y3ZQ
— Brexit Bin 🇪🇺 #BrexitReality (@BrexitBin) July 19, 2020
READ MORE
‘People who wear masks incorrectly’ must be the funniest NSFW safety advice we’ve seen
Source GZilani Image Amin Moshrefi on Unsplash
More from the Poke
Trying to leak government sleaze to the BBC isn’t as easy as you’d think (parody)
The latest episode of Line of Duty spawned a hilarious meme – 14+ spoiler-free gems