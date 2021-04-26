Twitter

Simply the perfect takedown of this Twitter covidiot

Poke Staff. Updated April 26th, 2021

If you take covid safety seriously, this tweet should probably come with a warning that it might just get your hackles up.

Some tweeters agreed with Mr G’s post.

Others, not so much – and the language wasn’t what you’d call safe for work.

One person used the old ‘It hasn’t happened to me, so it’s not real’ argument.

But @EpicGam34995898 stopped by with this perfect takedown.

from Burn GIFs via Gfycat

Finally, perhaps Angela Merkel needs to start an international campaign.

