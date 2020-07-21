‘People who wear masks incorrectly’ must be the funniest NSFW safety advice we’ve seen

Since lockdown started in March, and even before that, we’ve been bombarded with advice:

How far to stand from one another How to wash our hands Where to cough

…but it seems that some of it hasn’t got through.

We need a Merkel everywhere 😷

"The mask also needs to cover your nose!" pic.twitter.com/mFChD9Y3ZQ — Brexit Bin 🇪🇺 #NotMyBrexit (@BrexitBin) July 19, 2020

To really drive home the message that a mask only works if it’s worn and used properly, comedian Seán Burke used this hilarious – and NSFW – analogy.

People who wear face masks incorrectly. pic.twitter.com/hr02KucBFJ — Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) July 17, 2020

“Next thing you know you’ll be wearing 17 layers and 3 hats.”

Funny and informative. Twitter enjoyed it too.

Stay for the end. 😂 https://t.co/A0JMZHFWo0 — Elaine A (@OuttaMyLaine) July 17, 2020

A top rate homemade sketch https://t.co/er5qZUsJs7 — Stephen Warren (@jaybeans) July 17, 2020

Of course, it could be taken literally.

You mean, I have to actually cover my WHOLE lower half with my trousers? https://t.co/fEGC2t5Q5x — Slye Boy (@Realslyeboy) July 18, 2020

They say the artist suffers for their art …

I’m both pleased and mortified at subjecting so many people to this. — Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) July 18, 2020

We appreciate it, Seán.

