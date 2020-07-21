‘People who wear masks incorrectly’ must be the funniest NSFW safety advice we’ve seen

Since lockdown started in March, and even before that, we’ve been bombarded with advice:

How far to stand from one another

How to wash our hands

Where to cough

…but it seems that some of it hasn’t got through.

To really drive home the message that a mask only works if it’s worn and used properly, comedian Seán Burke used this hilarious – and NSFW – analogy.

“Next thing you know you’ll be wearing 17 layers and 3 hats.”

Funny and informative. Twitter enjoyed it too.

Of course, it could be taken literally.

They say the artist suffers for their art …

We appreciate it, Seán.

