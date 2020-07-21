‘People who wear masks incorrectly’ must be the funniest NSFW safety advice we’ve seen
Since lockdown started in March, and even before that, we’ve been bombarded with advice:
How far to stand from one another
How to wash our hands
Where to cough
…but it seems that some of it hasn’t got through.
We need a Merkel everywhere 😷
"The mask also needs to cover your nose!" pic.twitter.com/mFChD9Y3ZQ
— Brexit Bin 🇪🇺 #NotMyBrexit (@BrexitBin) July 19, 2020
To really drive home the message that a mask only works if it’s worn and used properly, comedian Seán Burke used this hilarious – and NSFW – analogy.
People who wear face masks incorrectly. pic.twitter.com/hr02KucBFJ
— Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) July 17, 2020
“Next thing you know you’ll be wearing 17 layers and 3 hats.”
Funny and informative. Twitter enjoyed it too.
Stay for the end. 😂 https://t.co/A0JMZHFWo0
— Elaine A (@OuttaMyLaine) July 17, 2020
Perfection. https://t.co/AgmjTEtY2w
— Pevenly (@Pevenly1) July 19, 2020
A top rate homemade sketch https://t.co/er5qZUsJs7
— Stephen Warren (@jaybeans) July 17, 2020
Of course, it could be taken literally.
You mean, I have to actually cover my WHOLE lower half with my trousers? https://t.co/fEGC2t5Q5x
— Slye Boy (@Realslyeboy) July 18, 2020
They say the artist suffers for their art …
I’m both pleased and mortified at subjecting so many people to this.
— Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) July 18, 2020
We appreciate it, Seán.
READ MORE
McDonald’s is preparing to open and this hilariously believable sketch shows how
Source Seán Burke Image Seán Burke