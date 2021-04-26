Dominic Cummings’ shocking accusation against the PM made an unexpected Mail headline

News

The Daily Mail has published a front-page splash that alleges the PM made a truly horrific statement when pressed to implement a third lockdown.

MAIL: Boris: ‘Let the bodies pile high in their thousands’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zCq9d7Jm4I — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 25, 2021

Downing Street unequivocally denies the accusation and there has been – at the time of writing – no evidence to prove or disprove it.

The Mail’s volte face from its usual stance had an air of hypocrisy for some.

It's good that the Daily Mail have said how bad Boris is and not championed everything he's said and done, amplifying his herd immunity comments, celebrating eat out to help out, or demanding we have Christmas get togethers and all that. — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) April 26, 2021

And, while it really doesn’t mean it’s true, people felt that the tone of the comment was Johnsonesque.

a year ago the PM joked to manufacturers that their project to build more ventilators was ‘Operation Last Gasp’ pic.twitter.com/RTLe4LezME — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) April 26, 2021

The most damning thing you can say about this is you can entirely imagine him saying it. https://t.co/f7Bi3K3swv — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) April 25, 2021

These reactions perfectly captured the mood.

1.

Autumn 2020: "No more f***ing lockdowns! Let the bodies pile high in their thousands" Jan 2021: "We did everything we could" pic.twitter.com/Zmm6u79Z3r — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 25, 2021

2.

Trying to decide if the English would still make him prime minister if he’d cracked out his “let the bodies pile up in their thousands” material on Have I Got News For You and honestly I’m torn — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 26, 2021

3.

4.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/c4TnY2xNRC — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) April 26, 2021

5.

“So you’re still trying to be “Man of the People”.”

“Yeah.”

“And what did you say?”

“Let the bodies pile high in their thousands.”

“Fucksake.” pic.twitter.com/x9CD1UlPWt — Gwdihŵ🦉 (@youwouldknow) April 26, 2021

6.

First promise he’s ever kept. pic.twitter.com/uI6FwmMoa7 — James Cooray Smith (@thejimsmith) April 26, 2021

7.

Me at 9pm yesterday: Better stay offline until I've seen Line Of Duty, it's not like I'll miss much on a Sunday night Me at 9am today: JESUS FUCKING CHRIST https://t.co/M9J3V2JCkv — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) April 26, 2021

8.

There’d be a certain irony if the allegations were a step too far for some Johnson stalwarts.

Ministers who sacrificed their integrity to protect Dominic Cummings after Barnard Castle haven’t got any left for Boris Johnson. It’s pitiful. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 26, 2021

Perhaps if they wrote it on the side of a bus …

