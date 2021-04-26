News

Dominic Cummings’ shocking accusation against the PM made an unexpected Mail headline

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 26th, 2021

The Daily Mail has published a front-page splash that alleges the PM made a truly horrific statement when pressed to implement a third lockdown.

Downing Street unequivocally denies the accusation and there has been – at the time of writing – no evidence to prove or disprove it.

The Mail’s volte face from its usual stance had an air of hypocrisy for some.

And, while it really doesn’t mean it’s true, people felt that the tone of the comment was Johnsonesque.

These reactions perfectly captured the mood.

There’d be a certain irony if the allegations were a step too far for some Johnson stalwarts.

Perhaps if they wrote it on the side of a bus …

