The Dominic Cummings hall of infamy – 11 greatest hits

After surviving controversy after controversy, the seemingly indestructible Dominic Cummings has finally left Downing Street.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's adviser Dominic Cummings leaves Number 10 Downing Street with immediate effect https://t.co/oDvJPePbZv pic.twitter.com/9ICXJZ8azN — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 13, 2020

With his relationship with Boris Johnson now officially over, what better time to take a look at the controversial advisor’s very, very public highlights. Here are 11 memorable moments from his time in number 10:

1. When he released a Civil Service recruitment ad calling out for “weirdos” and “misfits”.

Not a conventional recruitment ad. From Cummings. Just now. This is government as an episode of Big Bang theory. Definitely worth reading. If you are super brainy and weird, Cummings wants you https://t.co/RfSJcfCfXt — Robert Peston (@Peston) January 2, 2020

In what reads like a recruitment call hiring a team to take down Batman, Cummings wrote: “By definition, I don’t really know what I’m looking for…”. Perfect. For anyone wanting to have their brain turned to mush, here’s a link to the entire thing.

dominic cummings writes in the same way as the worst men on dating apps pic.twitter.com/x8GlslXmD2 — Abby Tomlinson (@twcuddleston) January 2, 2020

2. When news broke that Boris Johnson had tested positive for Covid-19 and he was spotted pegging it from number 10.

Boris Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings is seen running out of Downing Street. Earlier, the prime minister tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/sLr7wmOzcr pic.twitter.com/d3mMeqDPcG — ITV News (@itvnews) March 27, 2020

Cummings’ best impression of Usain Bolt occurred shortly after Downing Street announced that Boris Johnson and the health secretary, Matt Hancock, had both tested positive for coronavirus.

The world is so fucked, SO FUCKED, but I can't stop laughing at that footage of Cummings pegging it out of no 10 like a goblin trying to find shelter before sunrise — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) March 27, 2020

3. When despite his best efforts to outrun an airborne virus, he still ended up catching Covid-19.

Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings is self-isolating after developing COVID-19 symptoms — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) March 30, 2020



The diagnosis came just weeks after Dominic Cummings was alleged to have suggested that the death of some elderly people was a price worth paying in an attempt to establish herd immunity against Covid-19. Unsurprisingly, not everyone was entirely sympathetic to his illness.

Welcome to the herd, Mr Cummings. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) March 30, 2020

4. When he broke the government’s own lockdown rules on several different occasions.

Dominic Cummings defends making 260-mile trip during lockdown – video https://t.co/IVIaXcOJaW — The Guardian (@guardian) May 23, 2020

Despite Cummings admitting that he traveled 260 miles from London to Durham after contracting symptoms of coronavirus, Boris Johnson stood by the side of his most senior aide. The situation allowed Cummings to further perfect his greatest skill: refusing to resign.

“We were simply keen to visit Durham, with its famous castle and cathedral which has a 66m spire” pic.twitter.com/7UHBslbOOt — Andrew McQuillan (@ajmcq1993) May 23, 2020

5. And in perhaps his most infamous moment, when his excuse for visiting Barnard castle was so that he could conduct a self-administered eye test:

Dominic Cummings says he left Durham self-isolation to drive to Barnard Castle to 'test his eyesight' https://t.co/HY5bndSB9F — The Independent (@Independent) May 25, 2020

In a live press conference, Cummings kindly provided a boost to both Barnard Castle’s tourism numbers and British comedians looking for new material.

STRAP IN AND HOLD ON TIGHT KIDS, DADDY'S CHECKING HIS EYESIGHT, YEEEEEEHAWWWWWW — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 25, 2020

6. When he ~mysteriously~ had a council tax bill written off.

All in it together pic.twitter.com/ZpubTB2yqH — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) October 13, 2020

The taxes were in relation to two buildings – built without planning permission, it’s worth adding – owned by the Cummings family in Durham. Coincidentally, it’s the same property where he fled with his family during lockdown. Double naughty. In today’s episode of One Rule For Us, One Rule For Them: pic.twitter.com/QHRK4feMmj — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 14, 2020 7. When he did the unthinkable and actually wore a suit to work. New term, new uniform? A rare sight – Dominic Cummings in a suit… pic.twitter.com/Fyv21qJ71L — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) September 1, 2020 This wouldn’t be a career highlight for most people, but Cummings usual outfit resembles that of a man forced into an impromptu outfit change after being an accidental accomplice to a bloody crime. when your probation officer tells you to wear something smart to court pic.twitter.com/uPPGPHfMsU — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) September 1, 2020 8. And in other fashion news, when he almost bared his arse to the world.

State of Cummings. pic.twitter.com/831wKJNXw8 — Full Context Richard (@theboz_boz) January 6, 2020

There’s not much to add to this one, other than to reiterate that the government’s most senior advisor struggles with the concept of belts.

Can't believe we got outmaneuvered twice by a man who's barely mastered keeping his anus on the inside of his trousershttps://t.co/E9hciVrV8j — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 6, 2020

9. When he nonsensically rambled about a kids’ TV show when asked a simple question by a reporter.

Dominic Cummings says "we need PJ Masks on the job" Asked for his response to the government's decision to go ahead with HS2, the PM's senior adviser channels the crime-fighting superheroes and says: "The night time is the right time to fight crime"https://t.co/62QwKDsUwN pic.twitter.com/2nw0PAZiV7 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 11, 2020

For those out of the loop, PJ Masks is an animated children’s show about kids who transform into superheroes during the night – their relation to matters regarding HS2, or any other planned high-speed railway, remains unclear.

I can't get enough of Dominic Cummings thinking he is a genius but actually being a certifiable nobheadpic.twitter.com/eYzlGDUzBC — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 11, 2020

10. When Mark Francois threatened the army with the ultimate weapon: Dominic Cummings.

Mark Francois to Britain's top general: "Cummings is gonna come down and sort you out his own way and you won't like it" Confirming the country is under the control of an unelected dictator. pic.twitter.com/p1hg2qvxtg — JackJazz (@JayJay08752584) July 7, 2020

We never got to find out if the general’s time spent in Kosovo, Basra & Afghanistan had prepared him for a face-to-face meeting with Cummings.

Mark Francois to Britain's top general: "Please nip back to the department and ask them to sort their bloody selves out because if not Cummings is gonna come down and sort you out his own way and you won't like it" His face says it all. pic.twitter.com/1x09w3580Q — Dan O'Donoghue (@MrDanDonoghue) July 7, 2020

11. And finally, when he left Downing Street clutching a cardboard box.

Breaking news: Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson's chief adviser, has resigned from his Number 10 job with immediate effect, according to reports. This was Mr Cummings leaving Downing Street in the last hour carrying a box.https://t.co/tY3atu7l6s pic.twitter.com/QG1uQHA5dP — ITV News (@itvnews) November 13, 2020

Instead of simply using one of the many, more private side entrances to No10., he chose to roleplay an American sitcom character and publicly walked out of the front door carrying his work belongings inside a cardboard box.

Dominic Cummings leaving Downing Street is much better when set to the Imperial March #DominicGoing pic.twitter.com/k1kZqFuH4q — Gully Burrows (@gully_burrows) November 13, 2020

