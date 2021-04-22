News

The only 6 takedowns you need of the Tory MP pushing for a flag outside every school

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 22nd, 2021

If you were wondering what kind of a person Tory MP Andrew Rosindell is, and you almost certainly weren’t, he’s the kind of person who wants a statue of Ronald Reagan moved to Parliament Square.

That should tell you everything you need to know, but there’s more

Apparently, Mr Rosindell has been watching how they do things in the US and decided it’s a good model. Twitter wasn’t convinced.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

As Dr. Rachel Clarke pointed out, there are other things that might need to move up the priority list.

This is, presumably, why Marcus Rashford isn’t pushing for a union flag on every lunchbox.

Nick Fewings on Unsplash

