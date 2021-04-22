The only 6 takedowns you need of the Tory MP pushing for a flag outside every school

News

If you were wondering what kind of a person Tory MP Andrew Rosindell is, and you almost certainly weren’t, he’s the kind of person who wants a statue of Ronald Reagan moved to Parliament Square.

Superb PMQs gobshitery from Andrew Rosindell (Con), who asks Johnson to back a plan to move a statute of Ronald Reagan to Parliament Square. The Reagan statue is, of course, the main topic of conversation in the Romford Wetherspoons. — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) April 21, 2021

That should tell you everything you need to know, but there’s more –

Apparently, Mr Rosindell has been watching how they do things in the US and decided it’s a good model. Twitter wasn’t convinced.

1.

This will solve the problem of children forgetting what country they're in. https://t.co/fGfyUynLwx — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) April 21, 2021

2.

It's not national pride if it's mandatory. https://t.co/DUORmeKIjw — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 21, 2021

3.

Call yourself a patriot? Personally I won't be happy until there's a 40 foot high Churchill statue in front of school buildings and compulsory flag history as part of the GCSE curriculum https://t.co/XmZIowAwyf — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 21, 2021

4.

They should also fire a gun every morning cleaned by a chosen student. https://t.co/m7zTQMHU4T pic.twitter.com/eU3GdGsZrR — Ern "not murdered by Abigail Mitchell" Malley (@GeoffShadbold) April 21, 2021

5.

Only school days? What about holidays and weekends – does the Union Jack remain dishonoured and unraised? Whither patriotism? And where’s your poppy? https://t.co/8EK1P2ClDL — Mrs Gladys Steptoe (@GladysSteptoe) April 21, 2021

6.

“Ideally the school uniform should be made out of flags and all the teachers should be flags. School dinners to be replaced with flag dinners. A flag in ever flag room. No flag left behind. Flagschools so United Flagdom can flag the flaggiest flags of all flag flag flags flags.” https://t.co/OnenIphHub — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) April 21, 2021

As Dr. Rachel Clarke pointed out, there are other things that might need to move up the priority list.

Thousands of our school kids can’t afford to eat and your priority is feeding them flags??? https://t.co/nsFA0TpZEp — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) April 21, 2021

This is, presumably, why Marcus Rashford isn’t pushing for a union flag on every lunchbox.

