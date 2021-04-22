This oil company advert from nearly 60 years ago is a proper jaw-dropper

Weird World

Today is Earth Day, in case you didn’t know already, celebrating the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.

It prompted the always followable @christhebarker over on Twitter to share this oil company ad from 1962 which, even though it looks like it must have been made up, is 100% the genuine article.

For #EarthDay2021 it’s worth having a look at this oil company ad from 1962 pic.twitter.com/ATuQnFOGDE — christhebarker (@christhebarker) April 22, 2021

And here it is again, just a little bit bigger.

EACH DAY HUMBLE SUPPLIES ENOUGH ENERGY TO MELT 7 MILLION TONS OF GLACIER! This giant glacier has remained unmelted for centuries. Yet, the petroleum energy Humble supplies — if converted into heat — could melt it at the rate of 80 tons each second! To meet the nation’s growing needs for energy, Humble has supplied science to nature’s resources to become America’s Leading Energy Company. Working wonders with oil through research, Humble provides energy in many forms — to help heat our homes, power our transportation, and to furnish industry with a great variety of versatile chemicals. Stop at a Humble station for new Enco Extra gasoline, and see why the “Happy Motoring” Sign is the World’s First Choice!

To be filed under ‘don’t know whether to laugh or cry’.

According to the fact checking people over at Snopes, the ad appeared in Life magazine in its 2 February 1962 edition.

And just in case you’re wondering, Humble merged with its parent company to become Exxon in 1973.

Source Twitter @christhebarker