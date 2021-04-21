Simply 27 hilarious notes from the frontline of domestic life

Life

We’ve all been spending a lot more time at home than we used to, for reasons we don’t need to go into here, so the pressures of everyday domestic life have been a little bit more intense than usual.

If you’ve got something to say to your partner, your children, your parents or your neighbour, it’s probably best just to tell them face to face.

But it can be a lot more fun if you leave a note, as these 27 hilarious missives from the frontline of domestic life amply demonstrate.

1. ‘What’s today’s Wifi password?’

2.

‘My sister and her husband live in a small town, they came home to this note on their door’

3.

‘Parents Went Out Of Town For The Weekend. Mom Left Me Laundry Instructions’

(via)

4.

5.

‘When It’s Not Obvious Enough What Needs To Be Done’

6.

‘A friend’s note to her husband this morning’

7.

‘When my parents threatened to put a password on our tivo in 2012 to limit screen time and my sister wrote them this note’

8.

‘My daughter roasted me for Father;s day. I couldn’t be more proud.’

9.

‘My gf left this warning for me on my pillow’

10.

‘My friend came home to find this note on his door’



11.

‘A love note, but not as we know it’



12.

‘You have been warned’

13.

‘My dad’s note to my brothers about the plugs in the house’

14.

‘Left My Printer Without A Passcode. My Neighbors Sent Me A Message’

