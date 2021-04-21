This woman opening a jar that men can’t is a supremely satisfying watch
This video of a woman opening a jar that had completely stumped the three men who had a go before her went viral today.
And no matter how satisfying you think it’s going to be, it’s even better.
Boom!
“We loosened it for you.” – The men’ isthisjunkmail
‘Technique over brute force. My buddies with all muscles try to solve every physical thing with their brute force.’ ImSorryIfYouGotOffended
‘Does that make her the new King of England?’ JeffGodofBiscuits
READ MORE
This son’s blistering takedown of his anti-vaxxer mum has the perfect payoff
Source Imgur
More from the Poke
This amazing video of a dog rescuing another dog is an emotional rollercoaster
‘What was the pettiest reason you refused to date someone?’ – 40 funniest turn-offs