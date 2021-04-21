This old Taxi clip with Christopher Lloyd has gone viral because it’s so good

Entertainment

Readers of a certain age will remember Taxi, the fabulous American sitcom that was on BBC1 over here and ran between 1978 and 1983.

It had a brilliant cast including Danny DeVito, Judd Hirsh, Andy Kaufman, Marilu Henner and Christopher Lloyd.

And it’s Christopher Lloyd’s Jim who is the star of this one-minute clip which has just gone viral four decades later because it’s so, so good.

Wonderful. And just a few of the things people were saying about after it was shared by imflukeskywalker on Reddit.

‘I think I read that this scene was the longest running laugh in the shows history. He was only supposed to say it once, but they ran with it.’ pythondogbrain ‘I love how he goes back to the paper and re-reads the question halfway through every time.’ nevernotmad ‘Idk how the extras didn’t crack up. Danza was laughing. I would be too.’ littleredcamaro ‘Some of them were partially covering their faces or looking downwards like the lady directly behind him.’ Ruraraid

And this.

‘I got to sit beside him at Starlight Express in London in 1987. He was bald for Roger Rabbit role but I recognized him as Jim from Taxi. He bought me and my sister ice cream at intermission. He was so nice!’ TheSouthsideSlacker

Talking of perfect TV moments …

Modern television will never get a scene as absolutely perfect as this scene. pic.twitter.com/uhF6FCvCSG — YUXLOA (@YUXLOA) January 28, 2019

