Keir Starmer was kicked out of a pub by its covid sceptic landlord – the best reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 20th, 2021

The Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, headed to Bath on Monday to discuss his party’s approach to reviving the high street. He and his team stopped off at the Raven Pub, where the landlord took serious objection to the politician’s presence.

This clip is NSFW.

Several people thought the pub scene looked quite familiar.

Some were firmly on the side of the landlord, such as – unsurprisingly – the leader of the UKIP spin-off Heritage Party, David Kurten.

The hospitality sector has been hit incredibly hard by the pandemic, but Humphris’ comments, including that lockdowns don’t reduce the spread of covid, the UK economy has been f***ed because ‘old people were dying’, and that David Cameron should come back, didn’t earn him much sympathy.

James O’Brien had a good question.

Laurence Fox might have competition – or an ally.

Starmer eventually got to have his pint in peace.

He also posted this response to the incident.

Source PA, Stephen Sumner Image Screengrab, Screengrab

