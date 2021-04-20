Keir Starmer was kicked out of a pub by its covid sceptic landlord – the best reactions

News

The Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, headed to Bath on Monday to discuss his party’s approach to reviving the high street. He and his team stopped off at the Raven Pub, where the landlord took serious objection to the politician’s presence.

The landlord of The Raven pub in Bath has kicked out Sir Keir Starmer during the Labour leader's walkabout in the city pic.twitter.com/7byQt2bFqW — PA Media (@PA) April 19, 2021

Eventful trip to the Raven in Bath for Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Warning – bad language from landlord Rod Humphreys pic.twitter.com/gjNtCsok6F — Stephen Sumner (@StephenSumner15) April 19, 2021

Several people thought the pub scene looked quite familiar.

Channeling his inner Peggy Mitchell to get @Keir_Starmer out. Blimey. 😳 pic.twitter.com/A7IkQTjqZB — James Foster (@JamesEFoster) April 19, 2021

the live threatre peggy mitchell tribute act seems like a ride https://t.co/wpACsPP8Lr — emily 🖤 (@themainemily) April 19, 2021

Some were firmly on the side of the landlord, such as – unsurprisingly – the leader of the UKIP spin-off Heritage Party, David Kurten.

Full respect to the landlord of The Raven pub in Bath for kicking Keir Starmer out, despite the chilling physical action directed at him by Starmer's minders. https://t.co/0BvpHG0leD — David Kurten (@davidkurten) April 19, 2021

The landlord of the Raven pub in Bath, speaking for millions of pissed off British citizens. Keir Starmer made to look the fool that he is. 👏#GetOutOfMyPub https://t.co/NjYE5QrmKH — The views of a common man (@Political_JJ) April 19, 2021

The hospitality sector has been hit incredibly hard by the pandemic, but Humphris’ comments, including that lockdowns don’t reduce the spread of covid, the UK economy has been f***ed because ‘old people were dying’, and that David Cameron should come back, didn’t earn him much sympathy.

Yeah, call me old fashioned. But seeing Starmer calmly & politely hand the man screaming at him his glasses seems a pretty good look to me. https://t.co/TsAV4tFc7d — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) April 19, 2021

Always fascinating to see anti-lockdown keyboard warriors out and about in real life. They are generally exactly how you expect them to be. https://t.co/CZbueVbyNL — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) April 19, 2021

how long before this pub landlord of The Raven gets a column in the Spectator and runs for London mayor 🙄#GetOutOfMyPub — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) April 19, 2021

given that this pub landlord has turned out to be a Covid denier it might be wise to get John Prescott on the teampic.twitter.com/sIB2KYVdi2 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) April 19, 2021

He looks a stable individual, why's he angry at Starmer as he's not the one who's to blame for what's happened in the last 12 months? — kev mcguire (@McguireKev) April 19, 2021

Ill give it to @Keir_Starmer. Faced with an angry covid denier and not once did he run for a giant fridge. That's an improvement on Johnson alone. — Bradley Wall 🏳️‍🌈 🇪🇺🇬🇧🌍 (@BWallArthur) April 19, 2021

One person in this clip definitely comes across incredibly badly – but it isn't Keir Starmer. https://t.co/cNoUFqakQ0 — Jimmy (@JimmySecUK) April 19, 2021

Pretty pleased with my first quiet day running the Raven pub in Bath. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) April 19, 2021

All Rod needs is a MAGA cap and a Talk Radio mug and you've got the full village idiot package. https://t.co/gQW4sRLlJ9 — Scarborough lass 💙 (@Scarborough_GB) April 19, 2021

James O’Brien had a good question.

Has the landlord launched his own party yet? — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 19, 2021

Laurence Fox might have competition – or an ally.

Laurence Fox has spent all night waiting outside The Raven — Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) April 20, 2021

Starmer eventually got to have his pint in peace.

Better late than never… pic.twitter.com/Gm5yg826Ot — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 19, 2021

He also posted this response to the incident.

My statement on being confronted in a pub today:https://t.co/lSmEc4585q — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 19, 2021

That link takes people here –

