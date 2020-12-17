Keir Starmer skewered Boris Johnson on the spear of Dominic Cummings’ £45K rise

Although he has now been sacked after reportedly encouraging name-calling of the PM’s girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, news has leaked that Dominic Cummings got a substantial raise – despite the Durham debacle – in a year when money for public services was in very short supply.

The revelation formed a sizeable chunk of the ammunition used by Keir Starmer against Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Johnson’s silence on the matter spoke volumes.

Twitter was no more impressed by the news than the Leader of the Opposition had been.

The very funny and astute @davemacladd approved of the PMQs verbal thrashing, but spotted a flaw in the tactic.

Source BBC News Image Screengrab, Screengrab