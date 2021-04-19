News

Aldi’s social media team wins the Caterpillar Cake Wars – and the internet

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 19th, 2021

You can’t have failed to notice the furore around M&S suing Aldi over similarities between their respective chocolate caterpillar cakes, Colin and Cuthbert, which we covered last week.

The case trended on Twitter over the weekend, giving rise to jokes and memes like these.

Aldi garnered unexpected support from other brands.

But the focus of all the social media activity centred on Aldi’s own Twitter account, which demonstrated how to roll with the punches like a boss.

It started with this.

via Gfycat

But they weren’t done. Far from it.

