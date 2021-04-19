Aldi’s social media team wins the Caterpillar Cake Wars – and the internet
You can’t have failed to notice the furore around M&S suing Aldi over similarities between their respective chocolate caterpillar cakes, Colin and Cuthbert, which we covered last week.
The case trended on Twitter over the weekend, giving rise to jokes and memes like these.
So were you silent or silenced? #aldi #FreeCuthbert @AldiUK pic.twitter.com/XjSxCMmRzg
— Louise (@Louise38150739) April 16, 2021
Aldi telling their shareholders why Cuthbert is so delicious pic.twitter.com/f9DmIKLjLC
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 16, 2021
UK Twitter traffic at complete standstill. #FreeCuthbert pic.twitter.com/9RYTbPU4Ho
— Lauren Byrne (@laurenmarybyrne) April 16, 2021
No one expected World War III to look like this, but here we are.#FreeCuthbert pic.twitter.com/wGq6t7GszM
— Michael Baah (@MichaelBaah_) April 18, 2021
When you leave the Colin Caterpillar cake in the cupboard too long. pic.twitter.com/FOvNRWTe3c
— Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) April 16, 2021
When you have to chose between Cuthbert and Colin for a works leaving cake. #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/ZEgfGGTScY
— Hayley Ellis (@Hayles_Ellis) April 18, 2021
Aldi garnered unexpected support from other brands.
Cuthbert the Caterpale Ale? #FreeCuthbert https://t.co/4zTVJvHSPE
— BrewDog (@BrewDog) April 16, 2021
.@Brewdog And they say Cats and Dogs don't get along! 🐛🤝🐕 #FreeCuthbert https://t.co/tc7uWjXdd5
— Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 16, 2021
Ok, who's chipping in? #FreeCuthbert pic.twitter.com/1IxmOdVUaJ
— Monzo (@monzo) April 16, 2021
Hey @AldiUK let us know how the court case goes… we’ve got plenty of handcuffs 🚨👮♀#FreeCuthbert pic.twitter.com/ASWlHSpMeX
— annsummers (@AnnSummers) April 16, 2021
But the focus of all the social media activity centred on Aldi’s own Twitter account, which demonstrated how to roll with the punches like a boss.
It started with this.
This is not just any court case, this is… #FreeCuthbert
— Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 15, 2021
But they weren’t done. Far from it.
