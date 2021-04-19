Aldi’s social media team wins the Caterpillar Cake Wars – and the internet

News

You can’t have failed to notice the furore around M&S suing Aldi over similarities between their respective chocolate caterpillar cakes, Colin and Cuthbert, which we covered last week.

The case trended on Twitter over the weekend, giving rise to jokes and memes like these.

Aldi telling their shareholders why Cuthbert is so delicious pic.twitter.com/f9DmIKLjLC — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 16, 2021

No one expected World War III to look like this, but here we are.#FreeCuthbert pic.twitter.com/wGq6t7GszM — Michael Baah (@MichaelBaah_) April 18, 2021

When you leave the Colin Caterpillar cake in the cupboard too long. pic.twitter.com/FOvNRWTe3c — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) April 16, 2021

When you have to chose between Cuthbert and Colin for a works leaving cake. #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/ZEgfGGTScY — Hayley Ellis (@Hayles_Ellis) April 18, 2021

Aldi garnered unexpected support from other brands.

Hey @AldiUK let us know how the court case goes… we’ve got plenty of handcuffs 🚨👮‍♀‍#FreeCuthbert pic.twitter.com/ASWlHSpMeX — annsummers (@AnnSummers) April 16, 2021

But the focus of all the social media activity centred on Aldi’s own Twitter account, which demonstrated how to roll with the punches like a boss.

It started with this.

This is not just any court case, this is… #FreeCuthbert — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 15, 2021

But they weren’t done. Far from it.