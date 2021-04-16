M&S goes toe to toe to toe to toe with Aldi in the battle of the caterpillar cakes

News

Forget Dyson Vs Hoover. Forget Apple Vs Ericsson. You can even forget Kramer Vs Kramer – okay, I threw that in to see if you were paying attention – because the only legal battle that matters is …Colin the Caterpillar Vs Cuthbert the Caterpillar.

M&S begins legal action against Aldi over Colin the Caterpillar cake 🐛https://t.co/D1897rDvba — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 15, 2021

We were astonished to learn that Colin the Caterpillar is 30 years old – which suggests he’s going to be one behemoth of a butterfly when he eventually transforms – and M&S has trademarked aspects of the cake, which they feel are being infringed upon by Cuthbert.

Naturally, such a heavyweight battle was always going to catch the eye of tweeters, who reacted accordingly.

They recognised the magnitude of the case.

M&S is suing Aldi coz they ripped off Colin the Caterpillar. This is the trial of the century. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) April 15, 2021

Send your best court reporters to this Colin the Caterpillar hearing. I'm gonna need liveblogs, reconstructions, the lot — Nick Walker (@nickw84) April 15, 2021

Some mused on the ‘whys’.

Why the wrong face? https://t.co/zYCdY1ijlR — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 15, 2021

Tell me you're insecure without telling me you're insecure https://t.co/XXsg0vUaMv — Megan Hayward (@TheMeganHayward) April 15, 2021

Colin the Caterpillar woke up today and chose pic.twitter.com/HzOJWyNZX9 — Kate Thornley (@KateThornley3) April 15, 2021

Based on Eric Carle’s classic – The Very Hungry Lawyers https://t.co/nYU25xL2JC — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) April 15, 2021

Others on the ‘hows’.

Aldi’s legal defence in the Colin the caterpillar/ Cuthbert the caterpillar drama. pic.twitter.com/XguPw39ZLe — Amanda Bleak (@amanda_bleak) April 15, 2021

Colin the Caterpillar called to court to testify pic.twitter.com/4tmTjbkdqs — IT'S YOUR DECISION, DANIEL (@MrKenShabby) April 15, 2021

To be fair M&S should probably lose custody over Colin the Caterpillar after they butchered him like this pic.twitter.com/Pkb84Plpks — Parker (@panoparker) April 15, 2021

I think we should put Colin the Caterpillar in the middle of a room, get Aldi and M&S to call his name and see which way he goes — Celya AB (@abcelya) April 15, 2021

There was confusion over why Aldi had drawn the short straw, given that every major supermarket has its own caterpillar cake.

Can anyone explain why they’re suing Aldi’s Colin and not – to quote from the piece – “Waitrose's Cecil, Sainsbury's Wiggles, Tesco's Curly, and Asda's Clyde the Caterpillar”? https://t.co/gQNz73dh59 — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) April 15, 2021

surely if m&s is taking legal action against aldi for replicating colin the caterpillar they will have to go against the rest of these too?? sorry yours is too expensive m&s xx pic.twitter.com/bvfaEqDRtj — LUNA 🌙 (#TeamSymone era) (@LUNARPH4SES) April 15, 2021

It’s clearly made for TV.

Would watch a six part Netflix documentary series on the Colin the Caterpillar M&S and Aldi lawsuit. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 15, 2021

A Very English Scandal series three https://t.co/5ojbdBUFfJ — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) April 15, 2021

Love a good retail infringement dispute, esp involving caterpillars. https://t.co/sS2gVqlUBF — John Self (@john_self) April 15, 2021

Writer Mollie Goodfellow gave her verdict on which brand really has the upper hand.

Aldi can do Colin the Caterpillar but M&S couldn’t do the middle aisle of wonder x — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 15, 2021

We have no idea which way the court case might go – but Aldi has already won the social media battle.

This is not just any court case, this is… #FreeCuthbert — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 15, 2021

from Brooklyn Nine Nine GIFs via Gfycat

