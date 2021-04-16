The ‘best Brexit explainer ever’ is funny because it’s true

Videos

Comedy duo, The Exploding Heads, have a knack of finding the sweet spot that provides the perfect balance between realism and absurdity.

Their recurring characters of Anthony the talk show host, played by Anthony Richardson, and Colin from Portsmouth, voiced by Mark Davison, repeatedly nail the viewpoint of a certain demographic that you’ll recognise instantly.

Here’s Colin’s take on British Covid.

📞"Why is everyone talking this nation down? We have the best Covid variant in the world and we're ashamed of it! British Covid – best on the planet." 😡 Colin from Portsmouth is furious that people are talking British Covid down. pic.twitter.com/78VzfofQ6J — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) December 30, 2020

See what we mean?

Their most recent sketch appears, at first glance, to veer towards Gardeners’ Question Time, but it’s so much better than that.

📞"It's the critics' fault people are stepping on this rake. If they hadn't whined about that before we put it there, then people wouldn't have thought to step on it." It's day 1,900 of What To Do With This Giant Rake In The Middle Of Our Garden. We spoke to the man in charge. pic.twitter.com/uJKsa8x3Z1 — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) April 15, 2021

“Let me be very clear. Nobody is hitting their heads with a rake. But, even if they are …” “And they are.” “…and they are. They absolutely are.”

Tweeters gave it plenty of love, with reactions like these.

This is a metaphor for everything this government does. Genius! #LoveSubtitles #ActionForCaptions — Roger Beeson (@RogerBeeson) April 15, 2021

And of course …

This is the best #Brexit explainer ever https://t.co/f9eWvjdZrV — Dr George 💙 (@GStJLeather) April 16, 2021

If you want to see more – and why wouldn’t you? – you can follow them on Facebook and YouTube, as well as Twitter.

Or you could be part of comedy history by placing a bid on their audio sitcom, Gophers – A Pizza For Emma Bunton, which is the first NFT audio sitcom in the world.

