“The wrong footballer bought an expensive house” beautifully nails racist double standards

With the recent Daily Mail hatchet job on Marcus Rashford‘s property investments, the double standard of certain factions of society has once again fallen under the harsh spotlight of public opinion.

While columnists have written paragraphs on the injustice and Twitter was flooded with individuals’ condemnation of the racism behind it, comedy group The Exploding Heads approached the issue with this devastatingly accurate, yet hilarious, parody.

“Although it is exactly the same price and exactly the same circumstances, this one feels different.”

The reactions say it all.

The Exploding Heads’ Anthony Richardson shared this depressing reason for not making the sketch sooner.

You can follow The Exploding Heads on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube to be sure not to miss any of their satirical gold.

