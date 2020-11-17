“The wrong footballer bought an expensive house” beautifully nails racist double standards

With the recent Daily Mail hatchet job on Marcus Rashford‘s property investments, the double standard of certain factions of society has once again fallen under the harsh spotlight of public opinion.

Ok, so let’s address this. I’m 23. I came from little. I need to protect not just my future but my family’s too. To do that I made a decision at the beg of 2020 to start investing more in property. Please don’t run stories like this alongside refs to ‘campaigning’. pic.twitter.com/coqla2i19d — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 15, 2020

While columnists have written paragraphs on the injustice and Twitter was flooded with individuals’ condemnation of the racism behind it, comedy group The Exploding Heads approached the issue with this devastatingly accurate, yet hilarious, parody.

The moment the wrong type of footballer bought an expensive house. pic.twitter.com/fe35iyOaLq — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) November 16, 2020

“Although it is exactly the same price and exactly the same circumstances, this one feels different.”

The reactions say it all.

Spot on this 👏 https://t.co/ul1kugrlBT — Jon Benn (@jonnydaowl) November 16, 2020

The Exploding Heads’ Anthony Richardson shared this depressing reason for not making the sketch sooner.

I've been meaning to write this one for a while but I thought (and hoped) that it wouldn't be relevant anymore. https://t.co/7ObGkYsF8D — Anthony Richardson (@AMHRichardson) November 16, 2020

You can follow The Exploding Heads on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube to be sure not to miss any of their satirical gold.

Source The Exploding Heads Image Screengrab