The reaction of this shelter dog to being adopted is melting hearts everywhere

Animals

The video of this shelter dog reacting to being adopted went viral today because it’s like a 12-second injection of pure joy.

shelter dog with a huge smile being adopted

(Assisting The Hoke Co. Animal Shelter) pic.twitter.com/pDNnCvhIAE — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) April 14, 2021

Awwww!

The clip also proved hugely popular on Reddit after it was shared by Thund3rbolt and there was one particular moment that people really loved.

‘So polite, shaking hands with the shelter staff.’ Plastic_kangaroo “Thank you for taking care of me!” jazzkong1 “So long, and thanks for all the treats!” Tufaan9 ‘No day can end bad if you have this doggo to come home to.’ mASparseMatrix

READ MORE

The hilariously brutal ad for this ‘demonic Chihuahua’ went viral because people just adore him

Source Twitter @humorandanimals Reddit u/Thund3rbolt