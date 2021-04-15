Animals

The reaction of this shelter dog to being adopted is melting hearts everywhere

John Plunkett. Updated April 15th, 2021

The video of this shelter dog reacting to being adopted went viral today because it’s like a 12-second injection of pure joy.

Awwww!

The clip also proved hugely popular on Reddit after it was shared by Thund3rbolt and there was one particular moment that people really loved.

‘So polite, shaking hands with the shelter staff.’ Plastic_kangaroo

“Thank you for taking care of me!” jazzkong1

“So long, and thanks for all the treats!” Tufaan9

‘No day can end bad if you have this doggo to come home to.’ mASparseMatrix

