The hilariously brutal ad for this ‘demonic Chihuahua’ went viral because people just adore him
The adoption advert for this ‘demonic man-hating Chihuahua’ went wildly viral on Twitter and people just adore him despite (or maybe because of) everything it says about him.
The Facebook post was shared by @HLMongoose who said: ‘This is the best thing I’ve read in awhile.’
And really, you’ve probably not read anything quite like it.
And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about Prancer (and the ad).
Ok I live in Wisconsin how do I make this work because this is my ideal dog
— Alice💔Aro (@jimperbamming) April 9, 2021
Love the line…”when people come over he needs to be put away like the vacuum.”
— Suzanner 🐾 (@SuserSuzanner) April 9, 2021
He looks adorable and I had considered it but I already live with a chihuahua that’s essentially Prancer only tinier.
— Elora Malat🍑 (@Poison_Stripes) April 9, 2021
What a magnificent little jerk ♥️♥️♥️
— Lindsay Goldwert (@lindsaygoldwert) April 9, 2021
I want this person to write my obituary. Truth be told, she would just have to cross out “Prancer” and put in “Primrose Lane.”
— Primrose Lane (@ridiculoustimes) April 10, 2021
sounds like most Chihuahuas
I would bet a prior Chihuahua owner would take him. They know how they are.
I reached my hand into a box of weeks old puppy chihuahuas to get them out for a vet exam and it was like sticking your hand in a bowl of piranhas. 😁
— FionaBski (@FionaBski) April 9, 2021
I love him. 😍
— A̸n̶d̶r̸e̶y̷a̵ 🏳️🌈 (@AndreyasAsylum) April 9, 2021
Just in case you’re interested …
Second Chance Pet Adoption League (located in Morris Plains, NJ) doesn’t appear to have a Twitter page, so here’s their FB. Let’s find Prancer a home! https://t.co/t3HfQik5hA
— Hot Little Mongoose (@HLMongoose) April 9, 2021
And finally.
“I bet she wrote some mean shit didn’t she? It’s aight I’m going to piss in her shoes later and then shake about it.”
I’ll take him right now pic.twitter.com/qo95B0eo8O
— Uncle_Cthulu 💎🙌 (@CthuluSquared) April 10, 2021
