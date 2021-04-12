Animals

The hilariously brutal ad for this ‘demonic Chihuahua’ went viral because people just adore him

John Plunkett. Updated April 12th, 2021

The adoption advert for this ‘demonic man-hating Chihuahua’ went wildly viral on Twitter and people just adore him despite (or maybe because of) everything it says about him.

The Facebook post was shared by @HLMongoose who said: ‘This is the best thing I’ve read in awhile.’

And really, you’ve probably not read anything quite like it.

(via Twitter @HLMOngoose)

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about Prancer (and the ad).

Just in case you’re interested …

And finally.

READ MORE

Mark Hamill had the best response to this dog terrified by Darth Vader

Source Twitter @HLMongoose H/T Indy100

More from the Poke