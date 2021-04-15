Laurence Fox’s mask and vax avoidance got some pointed responses – 12 of the best

Pics

Laurence Fox took time out from whatever it is he does these days to make another odd boast on Twitter.

People spotted some issues, other than the typo.

Vaccine passports aren’t a thing – and if they were, those cards wouldn’t be one.

that's not a vaccine passport, which don't even exist yet, so you're running for Mayor of London, and are boasting on social media of forging documents that aren't even in circulation yet? not too bright are you — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) April 14, 2021

A vaccine passport doesn't yet exist and when it does you need to provide proof of vaccination (from your GP surgery or through the NHS app). You're embarrassing yourself. — Adult Human Tamale (@halford_rosie) April 14, 2021

Faking exemption is not big, it’s not clever and it’s not a great look for a London Mayoral candidate.

So Lozza. Not the sharpest tool in the shed are we? You are running for Mayor of London, an office in which the incumbent should display high levels of integrity. Yet here you are bragging about forging documents. What else would you be happy to forge once in office? — Snowflake Central 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@RadAinley) April 14, 2021

Likes to spend weekday afternoons in the pub and also enjoys forging medical documents – I genuinely think he's got the 'layabout fraudster' demographic sewn up, and it's only Wednesday! https://t.co/cOZSYyXqbF — NewsThump (@newsthump) April 14, 2021

We are very grateful to Lozza for making sure Shaun Bailey isn’t the biggest idiot in the London Mayoral race. — Conservatives_UK (@C0NSERVATIVESuk) April 14, 2021

Would someone with a ‘deep needle anxiety’ have so many tattoos?

"selective" needle anxiety pic.twitter.com/DpJ6AGuyLr — Jane💙💜 *Woke Starmer Bot and DozyMare* 🇬🇧 (@JaneRemain) April 14, 2021

Laurence Fox ‘Face coverings stress me out and I’m scared of needles.’ Also Laurence Fox 👇👇#lozza#lozzalies pic.twitter.com/ldNimy0O6L — Land of Tope & Dory (@lookeyhere4) April 14, 2021

Lozza / Looza Fox says he won't have a vaccine due to a needle phobia. Apart from his shit tattoos and the several jabs he had as a child and to travel as an adult. He's also phobic of people coming on the bus pic.twitter.com/pwjLh59iHQ — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) April 14, 2021

A smoker with tattoos claims masks affect his breathing and that he has deep needle anxiety? Starting to think that Lozza may be a bit of a lying shit tbh…. https://t.co/k4L3hPjaMG — Enda Higgins (@endahiggins88) April 14, 2021

Russ – @RussInCheshire, to give him his full title – shared his own feelings on the matter.

We get the point.

