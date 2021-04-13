Laurence Fox ended up on the wrong end of the ‘bants’ for his cringeworthy celebration

Twitter

England’s pubs were able to re-open on Monday, as long as they had an outdoor space in which to serve customers, and it seems that people took full advantage.

Hard to believe this is central London on a Monday night as opposed to some decadent festival. Spontaneous cheering. People quite literally dancing in the streets- the liberation is palpable. pic.twitter.com/gxHeuKcood — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) April 12, 2021

When you’re desperate for a drink in a pub garden that you queue up to get in at just after midnight! 🍺 This was The Oak Inn earlier this morning 😳 pic.twitter.com/3OJBAVJ2Rl — Hits at Breakfast with JD & Roisin (@jdfreeradio) April 12, 2021

someone just dropped a glass and the whole pub garden cheered. nature is healing. — ︎joe (@jxeker) April 12, 2021

One person who made it to their local was the London Mayoral candidate, Laurence Fox, who posted this.

via Gfycat

Twitter had some ‘bants’ of its own.

1.

Nothing says the 'fuck the government' like attending an outdoor beer garden on the day they're legally permitted to open https://t.co/tLFfLv1wPm — it's the wrong David, honey (@bet_binch) April 12, 2021

2.

Can't believe I've actually been put off pints https://t.co/USDVNhP7LT — Parker (@panoparker) April 12, 2021

3.

Fucking hell imagine the “bants” at those tables. You’d be calling for another twelve month lockdown within twenty minutes. https://t.co/3xyb3g6Itu — . (@twlldun) April 12, 2021

4.

Imagine being Laurence Fox’s friend, out for a drink with Laurence Fox. Having to tell your partner that you’re ‘off out for a drink with Laurence Fox’. Bookmark this tweet for those grey moments in your life, and know that you will never sink that low. pic.twitter.com/8AsPEozoTp — Jumping the snark (@JumpingSnark) April 12, 2021

5.

"Pub bants" That description the sole preserve of the absolute *redacted word* pic.twitter.com/pI3ulGMSB2 — Jim (@Barcajim3) April 12, 2021

6.

My hand has been forced. pic.twitter.com/1nPRanPuP1 — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) April 12, 2021

7.

If Carlsberg did adverts for social distancing… — Mat el Bandana (@OldMatRiver) April 13, 2021

8.

They can, actually. And they probably will, as soon as the May local elections are over, the political benefit of lifting lockdown has been reaped, and infections are on the rise again. My dad always said: You don't learn a thing the 2nd time you get kicked by a horse. https://t.co/LdVbfIV406 — Russ (@RussInCheshire) April 12, 2021

9.

oh look it's the archbishop of banterbury and his good friend banta claus https://t.co/Dy67awdZ0B — Gothenburg Ghost Stories (@gbgghoststories) April 12, 2021

10.

I’ve never been happier to be teetotal. https://t.co/JXsD2zsfee — John Doran (@JahDuran) April 12, 2021

11.

Journalist, Michael Moran, had a theory.

I'm not convinced that any government has ever tried to suppress "pub bants" – but I suspect that after today any party that promised to do so would win in an absolute landslide pic.twitter.com/xG8tVZLQAc — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) April 12, 2021

The local elections could be about to get interesting.

🟨🟥 If elected, we will suppress pub bants. pic.twitter.com/6raH3VxSsu — Northern Independence Party 🟨🟥 (@FreeNorthNow) April 12, 2021

READ MORE

Laurence Fox launched his election campaign with a big red bus – 11 spoilt ballots

Source Laurence Fox Image Laurence Fox