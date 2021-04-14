People lapped up Kate Beckinsale’s response to this ‘Easter treats’ headline

Celebrity

If you’re not already one of the 4.6 million people who follow actress Kate Beckinsale on Instagram then you might want to consider it.

We only mention it because you’ll be missing things like this, her response to this ‘Easter treats’ headline about her which she wasn’t taking lying down.

It’s from an entertainment magazine called The Inquisitr and here’s what she had to say.

Cheers.

It’s not the first time we’ve featured Kate Beckinsale’s Instagram on these pages. You might also remember this …

Kate Beckinsale's videos with her very patient, grumpy looking cat is one of my favourite things about instagram pic.twitter.com/qhC2WrGwbN — Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) May 17, 2020

H/T Twitter @disappoptimism