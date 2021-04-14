The American’s Guide to Britain’s ‘hidden dip’ is so wrong it’s right

Videos

Funny content creator – or comedian, if you will – RamsesThePigeon has shared this funny guide to one of the UK’s secret idiosyncracies – the hidden dip.

That all seems above board and correct – and well done to him for his absolutely in no way incorrect pronunciation of Penicuik.

When he posted the sketch on Reddit, it got some perfect responses.

There was also this excellent advice from a YouTube user.

Finally – in case you were wondering about Penicuik –

We’re sticking with Penisweek.

