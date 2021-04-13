These raccoons hilariously caught in the act is one for the ages

Animals

Very possibly you’ve seen this fabulous video of raccoons caught in the act but if you’ve haven’t, you’re in for a treat. And if you have, it definitely merits another look …

It went viral again after it was shared by @buitengebiden_ on Twitter.

We got caught Brian, just act normal.. pic.twitter.com/LwNv4V0eUG — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 11, 2021

Simply fabulous.

That is f'ing hilarious!! — inwoodguy (@Ambrodesigns) April 11, 2021

Reminds me of the night when I woke up and found my cat Opie and 4 raccoons sitting at the foot of my bed. Apparently, Opie invited them in through the dog door. 😂😂😂😂 — Lenny 👩🏼✊🏼🌊 (@lltaylor88) April 11, 2021

Hahaha if you don’t move, they can’t see you! — Patty Rocha (@pixie_roc) April 11, 2021

Raccoon Mannequin Challenge Winners 2021. 🏆 — Hip Flask (@DeckardR_B26354) April 11, 2021

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_