Mark Hamill had the best response to this dog terrified by Darth Vader
People loved this video of a dog seeing Darth Vader for the first time.
It was originally posted on TikTok by @rustymetalcreation and went viral on Twitter because, well, have a watch for yourself.
When you see Darth Vader for the first time pic.twitter.com/6qXrnfZJmc
— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) April 8, 2021
It went even more viral after it was shared by @RexChapman before being spotted by Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.
Smart dog. I only wish I'd thought of hiding behind the couch when I first met him. https://t.co/oi7XtNy8lA
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 8, 2021
Perfect.
Mark!🤣🤣🤣💪
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 8, 2021
READ MORE
Simply 17 glorious times Mark Hamill totally owned Donald Trump
Source TikTok @rustymetalcreation Twitter @WUTangKids @HamillHimself
More from the Poke
Our 15+ favourite reactions to the giant lizard that ran amok in a Thai shop
Ted Cruz’ Simpsons impressions are a crime against the ears