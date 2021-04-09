Animals

Mark Hamill had the best response to this dog terrified by Darth Vader

John Plunkett. Updated April 9th, 2021

People loved this video of a dog seeing Darth Vader for the first time.

It was originally posted on TikTok by @rustymetalcreation and went viral on Twitter because, well, have a watch for yourself.

It went even more viral after it was shared by @RexChapman before being spotted by Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Perfect.

Source TikTok @rustymetalcreation Twitter @WUTangKids @HamillHimself

