Mark Hamill had the best response to this dog terrified by Darth Vader

People loved this video of a dog seeing Darth Vader for the first time.

It was originally posted on TikTok by @rustymetalcreation and went viral on Twitter because, well, have a watch for yourself.

When you see Darth Vader for the first time pic.twitter.com/6qXrnfZJmc — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) April 8, 2021

It went even more viral after it was shared by @RexChapman before being spotted by Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Smart dog. I only wish I'd thought of hiding behind the couch when I first met him. https://t.co/oi7XtNy8lA — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 8, 2021

Perfect.

