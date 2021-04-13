People love this Tesco ad in support of pubs that have reopened in England

Life

Not often we write about a supermarket ad on these pages but then we do live in unusual times.

Pubs in England have now re-opened (at least, their gardens and outdoor areas have) and Tesco did its bit for the struggling hospitality business by doing this.

The full page advert was shared by 6 Music presenter Shaun Keaveny, among others, and went viral on Twitter.

That’s a bit of class in a glass I think pic.twitter.com/Xsl071wn0s — Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) April 13, 2021

Here it is again in full.

And the DJ wasn’t the only person who appreciated it.

This is fantastic from @Tesco – a full page advert in @thetimes. Thank you 👏 Nice to see how some big companies can behave…. pic.twitter.com/5qZX4Hzpi7 — Charlie Gilkes (@charliegilkes) April 12, 2021

I tell you what @Tesco, this is absolutely 1st class 👏 pic.twitter.com/B0pza0ffBp — Jamie Moore (@JamieMoore777) April 12, 2021

This was a great gesture by Tesco, taking out full page ads telling those that can to go to the pub rather than buying cans for home from them. pic.twitter.com/zeTKkIbCdk — Silvio Tattisconie ©💎 (@STattisconie) April 12, 2021

We also liked this, while (probably) not entirely understanding it.

Behavioral economists will have a field day with this ad. pic.twitter.com/dko1Foosn4 — Christopher Snowdon (@cjsnowdon) April 12, 2021

People whose locals had been turned into a Tesco Metro were less impressed, but that’s a whole different story.

Classy newspaper advert from @Tesco

[tho’ considering supermarkets sold an extra c£3.5bn of alcohol last year because pubs/restaurants were forced to shut means Tesco can well afford to do this] https://t.co/li1hHoScUr — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) April 12, 2021

And finally, here’s their message in full.

Pubs have had it tough this year. So, as good as our deals are, this week we’d rather you support your local pub (as long as you feel safe to do so). Because right now, #EveryLittleHelps.

Excludes Scotland, NI and Wales.https://t.co/qfn6UJcsvP for the facts 18+ pic.twitter.com/VdMUBDXn9a — Tesco (@Tesco) April 12, 2021

READ MORE

People love this bar’s response to a woman’s drink being spiked

Source Twitter @Tesco H/T @shaunwkeaveny