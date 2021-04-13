People love this bar’s response to a woman’s drink being spiked

Life

Over on Reddit, people who work in pubs and bars have been sharing stories of the weirdest and craziest things they overheard while making someone’s drink.

And of all the responses to the question asked by Redditor xXSlimi_Gacha009 this one in particular from Redditor pinkyfitts went viral.

It’s a tale of how a bar responded to a report that a woman’s drink might have been spiked and, well, have a read for yourself.

And just a few of the things people said about it after the story went viral.

‘Man if I heard a bar did that, that would be my go to bar forever. Love it.’ favoritesound ‘Wow! That was amazing to read and I am so grateful that this place took it so seriously! Not only did they save a life or an assault from happening but they drew awareness to everyone there! Bravo!’ ic3sides197

‘I want to go to that bar just because of this story.’ jamesaw22‘They literally quarantined the bar.’ DulceDays

Source Reddit u/xXSlimi_Gacha009 H/T BoredPanda Image Pixabay