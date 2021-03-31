News

Laurence Fox launched his election campaign with a big red bus – 11 spoilt ballots

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 31st, 2021

Laurence Fox officially launched his London mayoral candidacy in time-honoured fashion – with some stuff written on the side of a bus.

He promised, if elected, to erect more statues – an obvious priority for all Londoners* – and to free London from lockdown – a feat which will be mostly accomplished a mere 11 days after polling, if the current roadmap holds.

*sarcasm

Intriguingly, he also pledged to introduce American-style ‘broken windows’ policing, in which even minor illegal acts would be prosecuted.

The launch certainly attracted attention, though not all of it seemed like a cross in his box.

Shaun Keaveny posted this tempting suggestion.

Gets our vote.

Source Twitter Image Laurence Fox, Screengrab

