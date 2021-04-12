Nigel Farage ‘remembering Mr Blobby’ is a fitting and heartfelt tribute

Videos

There have been many touching tributes to Prince Philip – from his family, heads of state, celebrities and members of the public.

For some reason, Nigel Farage gave Fox News this interview, having spoken with the Prince *checks notes* 21 years ago.

The death of Prince Philip is extremely sad. What an incredible public servant. I will never forget what he said to me in 2000. pic.twitter.com/DpmV9FYzcn — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 9, 2021

That'll be Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, educated in France and Germany and related to the crowned heads of Europe – that one? — Tony McMahon (@Londoner_Tony) April 9, 2021

Matt Highton, who is something of a comedy wizard in the editing suite, noticed that Farage’s tribute would work for another larger than life character who is no longer with us.

When he shared the funny clip on Twitter, it got this heart-rending response.

Such a sad loss. pic.twitter.com/2RdJJPKzGP — Andy Potter (@Edinburgh_Andy_) April 11, 2021

Rest in pieces.

Source Matt Highton Image Screengrab