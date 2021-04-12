Videos

Nigel Farage ‘remembering Mr Blobby’ is a fitting and heartfelt tribute

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 12th, 2021

There have been many touching tributes to Prince Philip – from his family, heads of state, celebrities and members of the public.

For some reason, Nigel Farage gave Fox News this interview, having spoken with the Prince *checks notes* 21 years ago.

Matt Highton, who is something of a comedy wizard in the editing suite, noticed that Farage’s tribute would work for another larger than life character who is no longer with us.

When he shared the funny clip on Twitter, it got this heart-rending response.

Rest in pieces.

