The opening credits of the Simpsons brilliantly recreated from stock footage

As if it weren’t enough to be able to produce comedy gold like ‘The Dolmio Family doing the ‘Funny how?’ scene from Goodfellas’, the brilliant Matt Highland also has an uncanny knack for recreating TV show credits using cleverly edited stock footage.

Like this …

It nearly killed me, but here it is: The intro to Buffy the Vampire Slayer recreated using only stock footage. pic.twitter.com/E8ilqTOmIm — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) May 19, 2020

Amazing, right? Having the original for comparison proves how good he is.

His latest edit lovingly recreates the opening sequence from The Simpsons, and it’s fabulous.

See for yourself.

It took a day, but here it is: The Simpsons intro recreated using ONLY stock footage. pic.twitter.com/f7gxh16LVC — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) February 3, 2021

We weren’t the only ones blown away by it.

a day? this much editing would take me three months. https://t.co/eOmmv2KoaO — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) February 3, 2021

Phenomenal — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 3, 2021

This looks like if The Simpsons was a CBBC show in the mid-2000s https://t.co/jMoJyp20Dq — Matty Dickens (@mattydickens) February 3, 2021

Incredible. Now do The Nanny. https://t.co/9PsNRkymyV — Jeremy Woodcock (@jwPencilAndPad) February 3, 2021

I lost it at Marge. https://t.co/HuKrOB1y63 — Rhys Wynne 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 (@rhyswynne) February 3, 2021

We couldn’t have said it better than this –

The wholesome content we all need right now. https://t.co/LHtWkrKYdr — Josh Kaile (@JDKaile) February 3, 2021

READ MORE

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S intro recreated using stock footage is simply glorious

Source Matt Highton Image Screengrab