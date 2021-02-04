The opening credits of the Simpsons brilliantly recreated from stock footage

As if it weren’t enough to be able to produce comedy gold like ‘The Dolmio Family doing the ‘Funny how?’ scene from Goodfellas’, the brilliant Matt Highland also has an uncanny knack for recreating TV show credits using cleverly edited stock footage.

Like this …

Amazing, right? Having the original for comparison proves how good he is.

His latest edit lovingly recreates the opening sequence from The Simpsons, and it’s fabulous.

See for yourself.

We weren’t the only ones blown away by it.

We couldn’t have said it better than this –

READ MORE

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S intro recreated using stock footage is simply glorious

Source Matt Highton Image Screengrab