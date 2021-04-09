The government urging young people to ‘do their bit’ on vaccines went as well as you’d expect

News

Perhaps as a result of new guidance on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being less suitable for the under-thirties, or because they wanted to distract from – well, everything, the government decided to send a message to young people.

NEW: The government says young people need to “do their bit” and get the vaccine Via @thetimes — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) April 8, 2021

The instruction went down like a cough in a lift – which has superseded the fart as the most concerning mini-pollution event.

Do your bit young people, why aren't you doing your bit, why aren't you vaccinating with the vaccine we haven't offered you yet. Why do you hate freedom. https://t.co/d3Nr12tT3Y — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) April 8, 2021

I WOULD GET IT STRAIGHT INTO MY EYEBALLS IF I COULD JUST GIVE IT TO US https://t.co/ZCMA7bBKRP — Grace Blakeley (@graceblakeley) April 8, 2021

Young people say the government needs to ‘do their bit’ and offer them a vaccine https://t.co/WtrjEbgKoE — Billie (@_BillieBelieves) April 8, 2021

Not sure why young people are getting this scolding tone from the government when they are a) largely not a vaccine-sceptical demographic, and b) months away from being eligible to get vaccinated at all. https://t.co/lQ0Exy1uM9 — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) April 8, 2021

About bloody time the British youth got taken to task for not getting a vaccine they haven't been offered yet after staying in for a year to protect literally everybody else. — Fletcher (@Fletche58232153) April 8, 2021

In conclusion –

Can’t wait for the enquiry into the government failing to do theirs and gaslighting a nation https://t.co/0xABUe2ucB — •• (@agirlcalledlina) April 8, 2021

