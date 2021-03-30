A new vaccine will be bottled at Barnard Castle and people can’t believe their eyes

News

As Monday marked a change in coronavirus rules in England, Boris Johnson addressed the press in his fancy new £2.6 million briefing room in Downing Street.

The new Downing Street briefing room makes its debut. Reminds me of the set of Judge Rinder https://t.co/idqOwLIvNr via @BBCNews — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) March 29, 2021

A shoddy, cheap-looking and superficial construct. And the new Downing Street press briefing room. pic.twitter.com/eVMYxR06Lx — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) March 29, 2021

The PM announced that a deal with GlaxoSmithKline would see 60 million doses of the Novavax vaccine being bottled at a plant in the North East, which is good news for workers there.

He was oddly vague about the location of the plant in question.

60 million doses of Novavax vaccine to be bottled at facility in…Barnard Castle. https://t.co/0iAeQNIWLL pic.twitter.com/qsCvlORZlH — Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) March 29, 2021

Twitter was never going to let that one slip by, and these reactions nailed it.

1.

2.

Epic trolling: Boris Johnson announces 60 million Novavax vaccines to be made at Barnard Castle plant of GSK — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) March 29, 2021

3.

So GlaxoSmithKline at Barnard Castle have got the contract to bottle 60m Norovax vaccines and this has absolutely nothing to do with Dominic Cummings visit there, right? 🤔 — Undercover Elephant💙 🐘✊🌱 (@MrsNoone47) March 29, 2021

4.

Think we’re due for a check-up. https://t.co/vw5i5Q8WKR pic.twitter.com/hvPa0V3EhL — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) March 29, 2021

5.

GSK to help manufacture 60m doses of Covid vaccine in Barnard Castle. I bet Dom didn't see that coming. — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) March 29, 2021

6.

wondering what dirt the people of Barney have on the government which allows them to demand headlines once a year at easter. https://t.co/guQVJo72H8 — becca mavin (@iron_mavin) March 29, 2021

7.

Did double-check my monitor display but no, not April 1st yet. https://t.co/jlw2TCPiA1 — Catherine Clarke (@CathAMClarke) March 29, 2021

8.

Oh bloody hell. Looks like I'm going to be busy https://t.co/iCGavnFeAK — Bernard Castle (@bernardTcastle) March 29, 2021

9.

"Tell the nation you are producing 60 million vaccines at Barnard Castle" pic.twitter.com/PsEbVqc9WQ — Tears of a Clown (@Modmuffin) March 29, 2021

10.

A reminder that Barnard Castle's most famous tourist, Dominic Cummings, travelled further with coronavirus in lockdown than Crewe Alexandra have gone for a competitive game in their 144-year history: https://t.co/uf380eVLYw — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) March 29, 2021

11.

When you've spent too much money this season and you've gotta reuse the same sets again. https://t.co/M8GqLd5YH6 — Calum Chalmers (@Calchal) March 29, 2021

12.

This is like how someone says, "I have a bad feeling about this…" in every Star Wars movie, without explanation. https://t.co/2mpNfExGo9 — small robots (@smolrobots) March 29, 2021

The ever-funny @davemacladd had one question.

if Barnard Castle is now going to be used to make vaccines where will Dominic Cummings go to get his eyes tested — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 29, 2021

We’d have loved to see Boris Johnson try to answer that one.

