News

A new vaccine will be bottled at Barnard Castle and people can’t believe their eyes

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 30th, 2021

As Monday marked a change in coronavirus rules in England, Boris Johnson addressed the press in his fancy new £2.6 million briefing room in Downing Street.

The PM announced that a deal with GlaxoSmithKline would see 60 million doses of the Novavax vaccine being bottled at a plant in the North East, which is good news for workers there.

He was oddly vague about the location of the plant in question.

Dominic Cumming GIF from Dominic GIFs

Twitter was never going to let that one slip by, and these reactions nailed it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

The ever-funny @davemacladd had one question.

We’d have loved to see Boris Johnson try to answer that one.

READ MORE

Dominic Cummings drove to Barnard Castle to test his eyesight – these 23 reactions are off the charts

Source Mirror Image Screengrab, Screengrab

More from the Poke