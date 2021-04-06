Simply the best response to a car crunch you’ll see today
If you have a prang in your car, the best thing to do is to take it to a specialist for repair, but the next best thing is this –
As u/quemirasche said – “Nailed it!”
It might even get you fifty per cent off at the Acme Bodyshop.
