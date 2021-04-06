Simply the best response to a car crunch you’ll see today

Pics

If you have a prang in your car, the best thing to do is to take it to a specialist for repair, but the next best thing is this –

As u/quemirasche said – “Nailed it!”

It might even get you fifty per cent off at the Acme Bodyshop.

READ MORE

This car wash installed water guns for the kids to play with and it’s this week’s best idea

Source r/funny Image r/funny