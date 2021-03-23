This car wash installed water guns for the kids to play with and it’s this week’s best idea

Videos

The video of this car wash went viral after they installed water guns for the kids to play with while the grown up drives through.

It’s a fabulous idea, partly because it can be a pretty terrifying experience being sat in the back as the giant rollers go back and forth. But mostly because it looks like so much fun.

via Gfycat

Our only complaint is we’d be the ones at the steering wheel so we wouldn’t be able to have a go ourselves.

Here are just a few of the things people said after Thund3rbolt shared it on Reddit.

‘Make it coloured foam and I’d never leave.’ Meta_Spirit ‘Is there one for adults?’ TheKingChadwick ‘Yeah. Those manual car washes where you get out and spray it down with a pressure washer.’ rederic “So let me get this straight. I’m doing your job?” floofyragdollcat ‘It’s child labour, but it’s fun.’ BB8304

Source Reddit u/Thund3rbolt gfycat